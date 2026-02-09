Programme launch announced during 2026 PropTech Connect global real estate exhibition and conference in Dubai.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – With the endorsement and backing of Dubai Land Department (DLD) and Dubai Technology Entrepreneurship Campus (Dtec), Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of Realtors® and the world’s most active global real estate technology fund, is proud to announce the start of the 2026 REACH MENA programme. The inaugural cohort includes innovative proptech companies from the UAE, Saudi Arabia and India, who marked the accelerator’s launch with booth presentations at PropTech Connect, one of the world’s largest real estate exhibitions.

The programme has been specifically designed to support the wider goals of the UAE Digital Economy Strategy, the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), and the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033.

Supporting regional and international start-ups, REACH MENA will provide a proven framework, financial backing totalling more than $1 million, tailored mentorship, enhanced network and investor access, long-term alumni support and access to a global proptech community. The eight-month accelerator is designed to scale opportunities for the programme cohort and to drive deeper connections among company founders.

The initiative is driven by Siddiq Farid and Karim Helal, two leaders with extensive experience in the GCC’s real estate and technology markets. Farid founded the highly successful real estate fractionalisation company, SmartCrowd, while Helal is one of the region’s most recognisable entrepreneurs and a founding board member of the Dubai PropTech Business Council.

Majid Al Marri, CEO of Real Estate Registration Sector at Dubai Land Department, commented: “REACH MENA will directly contribute to the goals of Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s inspiring Real Estate Strategy 2033. The selected start-ups are developing innovative solutions for citizens and residents that will enhance the real estate ecosystem and underline Dubai’s role as a global leader in the property sector.”

Siddiq Farid, Managing Director of REACH MENA, said: “This programme brings together strategic influence and financial support to spur innovation within the real estate sector. With the robust backing of Dubai Land Department and Second Century Ventures, as well as world-class industry mentors, the programme provides our cohort companies with the very best chance of becoming future unicorns.”

“The Middle East real estate market, with Dubai as a focal point, has become a hotbed for some of the most innovative minds in technology. The latest expansion of the REACH programme will support exciting new ideas and propel the region’s prop-techs to excel on the global stage,” added Dave Garland, Managing Partner at Second Century Ventures.

Hans Henrik Christensen, Vice President and General Manager of Dtec, commented: “We are proud to welcome and support REACH MENA, and provide a collaborative and entrepreneurial environment to stimulate these exciting start-ups.”

Companies accepted to the 2026 REACH MENA programme include:

Asano: a real estate development intelligence platform that unifies financial, development and spatial data to improve capital planning across large-scale real estate projects

Coraly: an AI-powered growth platform for real estate agencies

Fixit: an AI employee solution for real estate sales, helping agencies sell faster and smarter

HoloX: creator of digital twins for off-plan real estate sales, transforming complex master plans into interactive 3D experiences

Rewa: a platform that turns rental payments into rewarding financial experiences for tenants, while enabling landlords and property managers to collect rent digitally

Takeem: a digital rental platform to simplify processes, save upfront fees, pre-qualify tenants and de-risk landlord investments by protecting rental income

Watad: an AI-powered building materials procurement platform with embedded finance

This is the first expansion of the REACH programme to the MENA region, part of a global network that has supported more than 300 new businesses worldwide since its establishment in 2019.

The programme launch coincided with Dubai’s PropTech Connect 2026, one of the world’s biggest real estate technology conferences and exhibitions, hosted in partnership with Dubai Land Department. Cohort members and REACH MENA partners, as well as 14 global REACH companies exhibited.

About REACH MENA

REACH MENA is designed to accelerate high-growth real estate technology startups across the MENA region. The programme leverages the government support of the Dubai Land Department (DLD), the (NAR) National Association of Realtors’® global network of more than 1.6 million members and Second Century Venture’s portfolio of companies to support founders in scaling market-ready PropTech solutions.

Built with a founder-first philosophy, REACH MENA operates on the belief that startup success equals programme success. The programme offers a comprehensive framework covering startup sourcing, tailored mentorship, market access, and long-term alumni engagement.

About the National Association of Realtors®

As America's largest trade association, the National Association of Realtors® is involved in all aspects of residential and commercial real estate. The term Realtor® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of Realtors® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.