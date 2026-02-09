London: The Business Year (TBY) today announced significant new developments for its UK–GCC Strategic Dialogue, including formal patronage from the GCC Secretariat and a strengthened coalition of sponsors and institutional partners, as preparations advance for the flagship forum to be held at Guildhall, London, on April 14, 2026.

Designed to deepen economic cooperation between the UK and the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Dialogue brings together senior government officials, business leaders, investors, and policymakers to advance practical collaboration across trade, investment, innovation, infrastructure, and the energy transition.

GCC Secretariat Patronage and Strategic Partnerships

The Dialogue is now formally under the patronage of the GCC Secretariat, underscoring the initiative’s role as a key platform for structured engagement between the UK and the Gulf. The program is developed in close partnership with other leading institutions including UK Export Finance (UKEF), the City of London Corporation, Oman’s Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, the Arab British Chamber of Commerce, TheCityUK, and techUK.

These partners will play a central role in shaping the Dialogue’s agenda and ensuring its alignment with ongoing UK–GCC trade negotiations and long-term investment priorities.

Growing Community of Confirmed Participants

Confirmed speakers and contributors to date include senior figures such as HE Jasem AlBudaiwi, Secretary-General, GCC Secretariat; Tim Reid, Chief Executive Officer, UK Export Finance; Dame Sue Langley, Lady Mayor of the City of London; HE Ibtisam bint Ahmed Al-Farouji, Undersecretary, Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion, Oman; Ali Khalil, CEO, Kuwait Financial Centre (Markaz); Esam AlKheshnam, CEO, KNET; and Nicola Watkinson, Managing Director, International, TheCityUK.

These leaders will be joined by additional CEOs, ministers, and senior executives from across the UK and GCC as the program continues to take shape in the coming weeks.

Strong Private-Sector Support

The Dialogue has also secured robust backing from regional and international partners. Confirmed sponsors and partners include Kuwait Banking Association (KBA) as Platinum Sponsor; Kuwait Financial Centre (Markaz), Zain Group, and Qatar Insurance Company (QIC) as Gold Sponsors; Invest Oman as Silver Sponsor; and KNET as bronze sponsor.

Additional partners include ITL World as Travel Partner, and City AM, Sabco Media and Northbourne Advisory as media partners.

This growing ecosystem of supporters reflects strong private-sector commitment to strengthening UK–GCC economic ties.

A Flagship Platform for UK–GCC Cooperation

Combining a flagship report with and a senior leadership forum at Guildhall, the Dialogue will examine practical avenues for collaboration in areas including capital markets, digital transformation, infrastructure development, energy transition, and innovation policy.

The accompanying report will feature more than 100 executive interviews and will be launched at the Guildhall forum before being distributed across TBY’s global channels and partner networks. Digital distribution will include Bloomberg Terminal, Dow Jones Factiva, FactSet, and LSEG Workspace, ensuring broad visibility among international decision makers.

“The UK–GCC Strategic Dialogue has been conceived as a practical bridge between two of the world’s most dynamic economic regions,” said Carlos Martínez, CEO of The Business Year. “The growing level of institutional and corporate engagement confirms the appetite for deeper, more structured cooperation, and we look forward to welcoming leaders from both sides to London in April.”

Further speaker confirmations and program updates will be announced in the coming weeks.

Full event details are available at https://thebusinessyear.com/event/uk-gcc-strategic-dialogue/.

About The Business Year

The Business Year is an international media and events group that has been delivering first-hand insights into the world’s most dynamic markets for over 15 years. We conduct hundreds of interviews each month with top decision makers across the Middle East, Latin America, Central and Southeast Asia, Africa, and Europe, combining our editorial expertise with an established portfolio of high-level events. Our content is available in printed reports and across an array of digital platforms, including Bloomberg Terminal, LSEG Workspace, Dow Jones Factiva, and FactSet.