In line with the Saudi Vision 2030, the center is intended to reduce the need for medical travel abroad, while strengthening local specialty care and boosting private-sector healthcare participation.

Dammam, Saudi Arabia: Heralding a major advancement in heart and vascular care for the region, Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH) has announced the launch of its Cardiovascular Center of Excellence (CoE) in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. The launch of Saudi Arabia’s second Center of Excellence builds on the success of the Oncology CoE and represents another step in establishing integrated specialty care across the Kingdom. Modelled on the renowned Johns Hopkins Heart and Vascular Institute in the United States, it offers comprehensive cardiac services based on evidence-based protocols and patient-centered excellence.

Open to local and regional patients, the Cardiovascular CoE addresses a critical healthcare need. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the Kingdom, with projections showing over 479,500 citizens affected by 2035 - more than double current levels-driven by aging populations, lifestyle‑related conditions, and diet‑related risks.

To address this growing demand, the CoE will provide integrated care in cardiology, cardiac surgery, and vascular medicine under one coordinated program. Using advanced technologies, specialists will manage complex cardiovascular conditions, supported by multidisciplinary teams that create personalized plans centered on patient needs and continuity of care. The center will also pursue superior outcomes through evidence‑based protocols and innovative treatments, while serving as a hub for clinician training, research, and the development of novel therapies.

“This new center is more than just a milestone for JHAH - it’s a milestone for patients in Saudi Arabia and across the GCC,” said, Dr. Russell Hales, Chief of Centers of Excellence at Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare. “For many, accessing the right heart care has often meant a choice between traveling abroad, or not receiving it at all. Our Center of Excellence intends to change that - bringing trusted care closer to home, in collaboration with Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Dr. Hales - a distinguished radiation oncologist and professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in the United States - brings globally recognized standards to the role, reinforcing JHAH’s mission to embed best practices, raise care quality, and ensure patients can receive exceptional treatment locally as part of Saudi Arabia’s healthcare transformation. JHAH’s Cardiovascular CoE delivers coordinated, comprehensive cardiovascular care modeled on the best international practices, combining the scale and integration of a formal Center of Excellence with the global expertise of Johns Hopkins Medicine. This unique partnership sets a new benchmark for heart and vascular services in Saudi Arabia and the GCC, ensuring patients have access to advanced, global standard care without the need to travel abroad.

Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH) is a top healthcare provider, founded in 2014 as a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Johns Hopkins Medicine (JHM). The decade-long partnership combines Saudi Aramco’s trusted medical history, dating back to the Saudi Aramco Medical Services Organization (SAMSO) since 1945, with JHM’s global leadership in clinical innovation, cutting-edge medical research, and world-class medical education.

JHAH provides world-class, patient-centered care across multiple specialties, including Centers of Excellence in cardiology, oncology, urology, robotic urology, mental health, ENT, gastrointestinal, ophthalmology, allergy, and immunology, among others. Leveraging Saudi Aramco’s resources and JHM’s expertise, JHAH integrates innovative care models, including remote medicine, hospital-at-home, and AI-powered diagnostics, to deliver technology-driven, inclusive, and accessible care tailored to each patient’s needs. By advancing precision medicine, encouraging digital healthcare innovation, and cultivating a skilled national workforce, JHAH continues to meet the evolving healthcare needs of the communities it serves.

