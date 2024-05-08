Urban Edge Developments announced the signing of a cooperation agreement with IEC to work as a general consultant and supervisor of engineering designs for its project in the Fifth Settlement in New Cairo, as part of its expansion plan for the year 2024.

Dr. Abdel Azbez Al-Ganzouri, Chairman of Urban Edge Developments, said that the choice came as a result of IEC’s experience and excellence in the field of consulting and engineering designs inside and outside Egypt, indicating that he is looking forward to fruitful cooperation and distinctive, innovative and modern designs that meet the needs of the market.

For his part, Dr. Faisal Abu Al-Azm, CEO of the “IEC”, expressed his happiness in contracting with Urban Edge Real Estate Development Company, pointing out that the internal details of dividing the project and distributing units and spaces will be taken into account in a way that suits the target customer segment, especially those seeking investment.

Abu Al-Azm explained that the detailed plan for the project is being prepared, which includes various activities, and innovative engineering solutions have been relied upon with the aim of taking advantage of the total area of the project, dividing it and exploiting all the internal spaces, in addition to developing innovative engineering solutions to provide a different real estate product.

Dr. Faisal Abu Al-Azm, CEO of IEC, said that the company’s previous work in real estate projects includes 35 diverse projects distributed among educational, residential, and commercial in the Administrative Capital and the Fifth Settlement, as well as The International Engineering Consulting Office (IEC) participated in the supervision and design of more than 1,000 projects with 25 years of experience in the market. The office was established in 1999, and a branch of the company was recently opened in France.

