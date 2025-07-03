Launch will include all-electric Geely EX5 and a plug-in hybrid model, targeting fast-growing local demand for EVs with innovation and quality.

Jameel Motors is building on 80 years of automotive excellence as a distributor and mobility solutions provider, Geely Auto is a pioneer in intelligent driving.

Jameel Motors won the distribution agreement through a competitive process involving both local and international companies.

Milan, Italy: Jameel Motors, a leading provider of mobility solutions and partner of choice to top automotive brands, has signed a distribution agreement with Geely Auto, a globally renowned auto group with an unwavering commitment to innovation and safety, to bring Geely’s new energy passenger vehicles (NEVs) to the Italian market. Italy is a new market entry for the two automotive leaders, with Jameel Motors having won the distribution agreement through a competitive process involving both local and international companies, shortly after winning the agreement for Poland in April.

Italy is one of Europe’s most relevant markets, with a strong potential for NEV growth. In the first five months of 2025, joint sales of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) accounted for 11% in the Italian market — a remarkable 132% year-on-year increase[1] in EV registrations, signalling strong demand for innovative international brands. This presents a long-term opportunity and supports Jameel Motors’ strategic expansion into high-potential markets. Jameel Motors Italia will be bringing advanced automotive technology, a fresh choice of high-quality vehicles, and first-class customer service to Italian drivers, while contributing to the country’s growing shift toward electric mobility.

Jameel Motors Italia will officially launch two of Geely Auto’s standout models in the final quarter of this year. The two models are the Geely EX5, a next-generation all-electric SUV, and a plug-in Super Hybrid SUV. Geely Auto vehicles are built on the brand’s advanced modular platform architecture, delivering state-of-the-art design, safety, performance and offering the highest quality underpinned by its 6-year warranty. Jameel Motors Italia aims to develop a professional dealer network across the country, offering approximately 100 Sales and Service points when fully operational.

Fady Jameel, Vice Chairman, Jameel Motors, stated: “This marks an exciting new chapter for Jameel Motors as we expand into Italy - one of Europe’s most high-potential automotive markets. Our collaboration with Geely Auto brings together innovation, quality, and a shared commitment to a more sustainable mobility future. By winning this agreement, we look forward to offering Italian customers a new standard in electric mobility with advanced vehicles that truly meet their evolving needs. We also look forward to seeing Jameel Motors continue its international expansion as a distinguished partner in the mobility sector.”

Moe Wang, Vice President of Geely Auto International Corporation, commented on the collaboration, “Expanding to Italy is an important step in Geely Auto’s globalization strategy. With the in-depth cooperation with Jameel Motors, Geely Auto will fulfil its mission of providing green, intelligent and convenient mobility solutions, and comprehensively enhance consumers' mobility experience.”

Jasmmine Wong, Chief Executive Officer, Jameel Motors stated: “This is an incredible opportunity at a time when the market has become increasingly dynamic due to the green transition and the rapid technological change in the automotive sector. The ability to innovate, listen to the customer, and anticipate trends will be our strength, allowing us to offer increasingly innovative and sustainable solutions.”

Jameel Motors Italia will be led by Marco Santucci, a seasoned automotive executive with almost three decades of experience in the Italian market. Santucci has held pivotal roles at Ford, Toyota Motor Europe, and most recently served as President and CEO of Jaguar Land Rover Italy. Renowned for his leadership and expertise in sales and marketing, innovation, and customer experience, he brings a track record of driving performance and sustainable growth. His deep industry insight and strategic mindset position him as a key asset in advancing Jameel Motors Italia’s vision.

Marco Santucci, Managing Director, Jameel Motors Italia stated: “With Geely Auto’s cutting-edge technology and Jameel Motors’ customer-first approach, we are well-positioned to deliver real value to the market. Remaining flexible and open to change will be the key to ensuring a future of success, generating a positive impact for the market and our customers.”

Geely Auto is a leading Chinese automobile manufacturer and pioneer in intelligent driving, with a presence in more than 80 countries and sales of over 2.17 million vehicles in 2024. Geely Auto operates with an innovation-first mindset, driven by more than 50,000 employees working across 12 factories and 5 global R&D centers in Hangzhou, Ningbo, Gothenburg, Coventry and Frankfurt. Most recently, it released the first ‘Intelligent Vehicle AI’ technology system. Furthermore, Geely Auto has consistently ranked as a top ESG performer within its sector, having achieved an AA grade in the MSCI ESG Rating and as part of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index.

Since 2023, Italy has been Geely Auto's hub for creativity and design with the establishment of Geely Innovation Design Center in Milan. It works in tandem with the Geely global design network for vehicle design and concept development. From working closely with top-tier Italian designers to provide electric mobility solution to local consumers, Geely is committed to firmly establishing its brand in Italy with increasing awareness.

Jameel Motors represents some of the world’s most recognised commercial and passenger vehicle brands and has operations in more than 10 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia and Australia. This agreement marks another milestone as Jameel Motors continues to expand internationally and harness innovation for the future of mobility.

About Jameel Motors

Jameel Motors is a leading provider of mobility solutions and partner of choice to top automotive brands. It has international operations in over 10 countries, including the UK, UAE, Türkiye, Morocco, Egypt, Algeria, Japan, China, Australia, Monaco, South Africa and Poland. Jameel Motors represents some of the world’s most recognized commercial and passenger vehicle brands, including Toyota, Lexus, BYD, GAC Motor, MG Motor, Farizon Auto, Geely Auto, Changan Automobile and Hino. Jameel Motors’ deep market knowledge as an independent international distributor enables its OEM partners to grow closer to their customers, driving both market share and sustainable growth with high customer satisfaction and loyalty.

About Geely Auto

Geely Auto Group is a leading automobile manufacturer based in Hangzhou, China, and was founded in 1997 as a subsidiary unit of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (ZGH). The Group manages several leading brands, including Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, and Zeekr. Geely Auto Group is also the global strategic partner of Malaysian national automaker PROTON.

The Group employs more than 50,000 people and operates 12 plants and 5 global R&D centers in Hangzhou, Ningbo, Gothenburg, Coventry and Frankfurt. The Group also boasts 5 global design studios in Shanghai, Ningbo, Gothenburg, Milan, and Coventry, respectively, with over 1000 employees. Geely Automobile Holdings, a subsidiary company holding controlling stakes in Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, and Zeekr has been listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange since 2005.

In 2024, the brands under Geely Auto Group management sold over 2.17 million units, marking a 32% year-on-year increase.