Aayan Developments has officially announced the launch of its operations in the Egyptian market and unveiled its first real estate project under the name “dǎo Towers”, a multi-use high-rise tower located in the heart of the New Administrative Capital. The project represents the first step in a carefully planned expansion strategy aimed at transferring the company’s rich development experience from Gulf markets to Egypt, driven by an integrated vision that combines institutional thinking with smart development.

During the press conference, Eng. Mohamed Hegazi, Chairman of Aayan Developments, stated:

“Entering the Egyptian market was not just an expansion decision — it is part of a long-term strategic commitment to a market we truly believe in. We bring decades of executional expertise from Kuwait and the Gulf, and with dǎo Towers, we aim to deliver a distinct model based on innovation, quality, and structured governance.”

He emphasized that the project is a direct reflection of Aayan’s philosophy, which views real estate development as more than construction — encompassing planning, operations, value creation, and a holistic user experience. He further noted that the company is preparing to launch a series of upcoming projects across various regions of Egypt as part of its national expansion roadmap.

Eng. Rami Hegazi, CEO of Aayan Developments, highlighted that choosing MU-12 on the Bin Zayed Axis as the location for the company’s first project in Egypt was no coincidence, but the result of an in-depth analysis of prime real estate positioning within the New Administrative Capital.

“dǎo Towers is not just strategically located with panoramic views of the Green River and the Iconic Tower — it’s a fully integrated project in every detail, from the variety of unit types including offices, retail spaces, clinics, and a luxury hotel, to an operational experience enhanced by artificial intelligence.”

He noted that the project will include several firsts in the capital, including the largest digital advertising screen on Bin Zayed Axis, the largest rooftop infinity pool overlooking the city’s landmarks, and the largest open festival and event plaza within an integrated development — all of which enhance the project’s investment, commercial, and lifestyle value.

Eng. Ahmed Hegazi, Executive Director of Aayan, affirmed that the company entered the Egyptian market fully aware of the scale of the challenges, and accordingly built its internal structure on robust administrative and organizational foundations that align with its ambitious expansion plans.

“From the beginning, we adopted a flexible and scalable institutional structure. We developed an operational system that merges human expertise with advanced technologies. Artificial intelligence is not just a technical feature for us — it’s a core part of our operational DNA, whether in energy and facilities management, smart customer services, or real-time performance analysis.”

To realize this vision, Aayan collaborated with a select group of leading advisory and planning entities, including MTA (led by Eng. Mohamed Talaat) for architectural design, ACE (Moharram - Bakhoum) for engineering consultancy, Al Hosny Consulting (Eng. Osman Ramadan) for structural detailing, as well as partnerships with AWI for strategic business planning and institutional structuring, ETQAN for market research and financial feasibility, AK Consulting for organizational development, and Pragma Innovations for creative design.

The company’s board members emphasized that dǎo Towers is not just a strong market entry, but a bold statement of a new type of developer — one that places methodology, governance, and smart systems at the heart of its developments. They concluded the conference by reaffirming that this project is just the beginning of a series of future developments that will introduce a new model of real estate development in Egypt, grounded in quality, smart transformation, and structured growth built on strong partnerships and deep expertise.