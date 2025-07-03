Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Khaleeji Bank, one of the leading Islamic Banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has recently announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Euro University Bahrain. The agreement aims to offer tailored educational financing solutions to the university’s students and their parents, including products such as the Ajyal Accounts and education financing facilities.

The signing ceremony took place at Khaleeji Bank’s headquarters in the GFH Tower, Manama, where the agreement was signed on behalf of the bank by Ms. Ameera Ahmed Al Abbasi, Head of Retail Banking at Khaleeji Bank, and on behalf of the university by Prof. Andrew Robert Nix, President of Euro University Bahrain, in the presence of a number of managers and officials from both institutions.

This partnership underscores the bank’s commitment to strengthening its role as a partner in ambition for its diverse client base, particularly students. It also reflects Khaleeji Bank’s continuous efforts to support the education sector through innovative, Shari’a-compliant banking products and services that cater to evolving needs and enhance the financial sustainability of the sector.

Under the MoU, Khaleeji Bank will offer an education financing option enabling parents to secure funding for tuition fees with a convenient repayment plan, helping them manage their financial commitments while securing their children’s future aspirations. The collaboration also seeks to encourage students to explore a variety of financial products and offerings, especially the Ajyal Accounts, benefiting them throughout their academic and personal journeys. Additionally, regular workshops will be organised on campus to introduce students to dedicated banking products and financial management practices, fostering a culture of saving and financial responsibility among the youth.

On this occasion, Ms. Ameera Ahmed Al Abbasi, Head of Retail Banking at Khaleeji Bank, stated: “We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with Euro University Bahrain. At Khaleeji Bank, we believe that investing in education is the most important investment for the future of our nation. Through this partnership, we provide flexible and Shari’a-compliant financing solutions that enable students to focus on their studies without placing undue financial burdens on their parents, while also contributing to building a generation equipped with the tools for success and fostering lasting trust between the bank and the academic community in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

For his part, Prof. Andrew Robert Nix, President of Euro University Bahrain, commented: “This agreement marks a strategic step towards enhancing the learning environment at Euro University Bahrain. It paves the way for innovative financial solutions that allow our students to pursue their academic programmes with greater ease, encourages parents to invest in their children’s futures, and affirms our commitment to offering a holistic educational journey that combines quality with affordability, further strengthening our partnership with national players in the financial sector.”

Khaleeji is a leading Islamic Bank that strives to achieve clients’ ambitions through an Islamic Banking model that offers a comprehensive range of high quality Shari’a-complaint banking services and investment opportunities to individuals and companies.