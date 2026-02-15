SOHAR - Under the patronage of H.E. Muneer bin Ali bin Nasser Al Muneeri, Deputy President for Operations at the Oman Investment Authority (OIA), SOHAR Port and Freezone concluded the “Rubban” Hackathon, marking the completion of a national innovation initiative aligned with Oman Vision 2040. The initiative focuses on developing practical, technology-driven solutions aligned with the operational needs of the ports and logistics ecosystem, supporting efficiency, digital transformation, and national talent development.

The “Rubban” Hackathon attracted more than 900 applications from across the Sultanate of Oman, from which 60 participants were selected through a structured and methodical screening process. These participants formed 11 multidisciplinary teams that, over an intensive 48-hour challenge, worked on developing solutions addressing real operational challenges within SOHAR Port and Freezone, supported by a dedicated panel of specialized mentors who accompanied the teams throughout the hackathon and contributed to refining ideas and strengthening proposed solutions.

The hackathon focused on several key thematic areas, including operational efficiency, logistics and supply chain optimization, sustainability, energy, and the enhancement of port and freezone services. All challenges were designed based on actual operational priorities, ensuring the relevance, practicality, and scalability of the proposed solutions.

Commenting on the initiative, Mohammed Al Shizawi, VP People and Support Services at SOHAR Port and Freezone, said: “The Rubban Hackathon reflects SOHAR Port and Freezone’s strategic approach to positioning applied innovation as a core enabler of operational performance. By directly connecting technology, national talent, and real industry needs within our integrated port and freezone ecosystem, we are developing scalable solutions that enhance efficiency, competitiveness, and long-term value.

During the closing ceremony, participating teams presented their final projects before a judging panel comprising a group of industry experts and specialists. The evaluation process focused on innovation, applicability, scalability, and alignment with operational requirements, resulting in the announcement of the three winning teams whose solutions reflected the quality of outputs and the participants’ ability to translate technical ideas into practical solutions with operational impact.

The “Rubban” Hackathon reaffirms SOHAR Port and Freezone’s commitment to continuing innovation-driven initiatives that deliver practical outcomes and create sustainable added value for the Sultanate’s logistics and industrial ecosystem.

About SOHAR Port and Freezone

SOHAR Port and Freezone is one of the world’s fastest-growing integrated industrial and logistics hubs, strategically positioned to connect businesses to the world and facilitate trade across diverse sectors. This significant mega-project, a collaboration between ASYAD Group & the Port of Rotterdam, offers a comprehensive range of services, including logistics, petrochemicals, metals, and the region's first dedicated agro terminal.

With over 20 years of operation, SOHAR has become the primary gateway for Oman’s import and export activities, contributing 2.6% to the nation’s GDP and creating 42,000 direct and indirect jobs. The SOHAR Freezone enhances operational efficiencies through synergies in green manufacturing, logistics, and trade. Currently, land occupancy for both phase one and phase two has reached 66%.

SOHAR Port is a multifunctional port driving innovation and efficiency in Oman’s logistics, marine services, and trade sectors, committed to sustainable development and advanced technology. This modernization aligns with the economic diversification objectives outlined in Oman’s Vision 2040.