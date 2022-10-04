Muscat: In line with the bank’s efforts to enhance customers’ experience and financial inclusion, Sohar International recently announced the official opening of it relocated branch in Al Khoudh. The branch was officially inaugurated under the auspices of His Excellency Sheikh Ibrahim bin Yahya Al Rawahi, Wali of Al Seeb, in the presence of a number of the bank’s executive management.

Located strategically in a prime location within Al Khoudh, the fully equipped branch offers the bank’s entire suite of products and service including a dedicated 24-hour digital lobby with ATM and CDM facilities, and a Wealth Management servicing centre with a highly qualified and dedicated team. The new branch is a strong reflection of Sohar International’s core brand values and will serve the demands of its retail and corporate customers.

Commenting on the official inauguration of the branch, Mr. Khalil Salim Al Hedaifi, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Sohar International, said, “In an endeavour to keep pace with its growing customer base, Sohar International is increasing the number of touch points across the Sultanate. The opening of the Al Khoudh branch is yet another milestone in our growth journey as we further expand our well-knit branch network. At Sohar International, we constantly seek to engage, interact, and strengthen our relationships with our customers. Our branches, therefore, become one of our most critical, high-contact touchpoints and a channel through which we are able to not only deliver more personalised solutions but also fortify the existing bonds with our customers.”

He added saying, “Committed to providing an integrated, innovative, and unique portfolio of banking products and services through state-of-the-art branches, Sohar International will remain strongly aligned to the current and future needs of its customers and will continue to contribute toward helping the community and its customers to prosper and grow.”

Like all the other Sohar International branches, the Al Khoudh branch is operated by a team of dedicated, skilled, and qualified professionals who are not only trained to provide viable solutions to tackle complex scenarios but also embody Sohar International’s keen focus on offering customers a superior and more enriching banking experience. Located in Mazoon Square, the branch will be operation from Sunday to Thursday from 8am to 2pm

Sohar International has been able to strike the right balance between embracing digitalisation and fostering the culture of one-to-one interaction, thereby creating a winning proposition for its customers. Revered as an agile, innovative, and preferred bank in the Sultanate, Sohar International has been bringing premium banking closer to its customers and creating value-added products and services that set new benchmarks in the industry.

-Ends-

About Sohar International

With the vision to become a world-class Omani services company that helps customers, community and people to prosper and grow, Sohar International operates with a purpose to help people 'win' by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, complementing their growth and prosperity with international standard service delivery. The Bank seeks to redefine banking in Oman through transformational developments centred on the principles of More Velocity, making everything simple and fast; More Value, ensuring relevance and connectivity to customers’ world; and More Vision, liberating stakeholders through talented leadership.

www.soharinternational.com

For media queries

Hameeda Al Balushi

United Media Services

hameeda@umsoman.com