Sohar – SOHAR Port and Freezone is pleased to announce the signing of a land lease agreement with Green Data City (FZC) LLC to develop a Data Computing Center in SOHAR Freezone for hosting, processing, and data mining, solidifying our position as a key player in the digital economy, fostering technological innovation and economic growth.

With a total investment of USD 210 million, the Green Data City project is set to strengthen our technological landscape, bringing forth a state-of-the-art facility that houses approximately 20,000 servers from leading manufacturers. Hosted in 40-foot containers, these servers will be connected to immersion and hydro systems with dry coolers, ensuring efficient and sustainable cooling for data processing and other computing processes on the internet.

Covering a land area of 45,000 sqm, this project is considered a vital facility for modern companies. It provides the necessary infrastructure for storing, processing, and managing data. Additionally, this project is a fundamental initiative towards digital transformation, economic development, and the enhancement of communication and information technology services in general.

Commenting on this agreement, Olivier Ohnheiser, CEO of Green Data City stated: "Collaborating with SOHAR Freezone is a strategic move for Green Data City. Our infrastructure not only transforms SOHAR into a global hub for innovation but strategically reinforces our geographical diversification, adding significant value to our business footprint. This agreement reflects our commitment to pioneering solutions and ensures mutual success in the dynamic digital landscape.”

Omar bin Mahmood Al Mahrizi, CEO of SOHAR Freezone, DCEO SOHAR Port said, "Our agreement with Green Data City represents a step forward for SOHAR in the digital realm. While emphasizing our commitment to technological innovation, this agreement contributes to our broader goal of supporting Oman's economic diversification and sustainable development, placing us as a participant in the nation's digital future."

About SOHAR Port and Freezone

As one of the fastest-growing ports in the world, SOHAR Port and Freezone continues to leverage on its strategic location and enhance its services, positioning itself as a key logistics hub within the region and across the world boasting container, liquids, and bulk terminals. A powerful combination of the expertise of the Port of Rotterdam and the government of the Sultanate of Oman, represented by ASYAD, it is earmarked as one of the Sultanate’s mega-projects, home to logistics, petrochemicals, and metal clusters, as well as the region’s first dedicated agri terminal. Today, after almost 20 years of operation, it serves as the main gateway for import and export in Oman, directly contributing 2.1% of the country’s GDP and almost 36,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities. With a focus on sustainable development and cutting-edge technology, it is leading the development and modernization of the Sultanate’s logistics infrastructure and supporting the economic diversification objectives of Oman’s 2040 Vision.