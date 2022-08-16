Cairo, Egypt: SODIC, the leading real estate developer, signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with GOCO Hospitality, the world-leading spa & wellness operator for the operation of the GOCO Retreat at The Estates.

The partnership entails offering hospitality & wellness services to The Estates’ community, ensuring an unparalleled luxury experience.

Commenting on the signing, Magued Sherif, SODIC’s Managing Director, stated: “GOCO’s world-class luxury wellness offering perfectly complements The Estate’s as one of SODIC’s signature developments. We are excited to bring our residents this wellness experience and look forward to a successful partnership.”

The GOCO Retreat at The Estates serves as the ultimate urban retreat, spanning an area of 4 acres, and located in the heart of The Estates, SODIC’s signature development, master-planned over 150 acres in New Zayed to ensure privacy and seamless integration with nature.

‘’We are looking forward to working closely with SODIC to create the GOCO Retreat at The Estates, an urban wellness destination that will add a unique hospitality experience to New Zayed. GOCO aims to bring to life a modern luxury wellness hospitality lifestyle-focused concept, offering results-driven wellness solutions, perfectly aligned to the needs of multi-generational guests and complemented by The Estate development and innovative design language.”, said Ingo Schweder, CEO of GOCO Hospitality.

GOCO Hospitality specialises in the design, development, and management of wellness hospitality ventures and provides unmatched complete end-to-end solutions for all types of wellness-focused projects across various high-standard industries. GOCO has over 400 projects across 42 countries, serving the leading hospitality brands and real estate developers including Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Capella Hotels & Resorts, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, Viceroy Hotels & Resorts, and many others.

About SODIC

SODIC is one of the region’s leading real estate development companies and is currently developing a number of large and diversified projects in Egypt. SODIC’s developments range from residential projects of different types to retail, commercial and large scale mixed-use city centers in east and west Cairo. SODIC is listed on the Cairo Stock Exchange (Ticker OCDI). For more information please visit www.sodic.com.