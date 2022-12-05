Dubai: – SOCIALEYEZ, the region’s leading digital agency and social media partner to Dubai Culture, has been selected as winner of its 2021 Partner Award – and Managing Director, Tarek Esper, attended Etihad museum on 7th November 2022 to receive the award.

The prestigious accolade reaffirms how the agency has excelled as Dubai Culture’s social media strategist and consultancy for the last two years – and commends the standard of services, which includes the creation and execution of social media content, creative designs, production videos, photography and event coverage. Furthermore, it shows the level of trust invested in SOCIALEYEZ at government level.

Ultimately, SOCIALEYEZ has been a core component in enhancing the emirate’s global recognition as a hub for culture, positioning it as a leader in art, culture and heritage – and winning this award is testament to the hard work driven by passion and persistence to deliver the best quality of work to clients.

Tarek Esper, Managing Director at SOCIALEYEZ comments: “Passion is at the heart of everything we do – and have enjoyed our journey with Dubai Culture immensely. Receiving this award is testament to the hard work of 200 people across three Arab countries.

I’m proud to say that at SOCIALEYEZ we always strive to do our best and without doubt, we have homed in on how and when to deliver the right messaging in order for our clients to attract and forge strong relationships between them and their audiences.”

This is the fourth award SOCIALEYEZ has received this year.

For more information about SOCIALEYEZ and its services visit: https://social-eyez.com/

-Ends-

About SOCIALEYEZ

SOCIALEYEZ is a digital engagement agency who’s core purpose is to empower organisations to build more meaningful relationships with their target audience. By combining an understanding of client objectives with anunderstanding of user behavior, SOCIALEYEZ implements digital engagement strategies that increase the level and quality of engagement.