Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, is thrilled to announce its participation at GITEX Technology Week 2024, the premier technology event held at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This year, Snowflake is set to demonstrate its cutting-edge solutions in Generative AI and data management, underlining its commitment to empowering businesses in the UAE and beyond.

At GITEX 2024, Snowflake will unveil its latest advancements, including Native Apps, Cortex, and the innovative Snowflake Gen AI & LLM feature, designed to revolutionize how businesses leverage data for strategic advantage. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations and engaging presentations at Booth H8-B30 in Hall 8 by Snowflake’s technical team and industry partners.

This year’s theme, "Empowering the Future with Data and AI in the UAE," reflects Snowflake's dedication to supporting the UAE's vision of becoming a global hub for AI and data-driven innovation. In line with this, Snowflake is proud to announce its DESC Certification, further solidifying its position as a leader in secure data solutions.

“Snowflake’s participation at GITEX 2024 marks a pivotal moment in data technology, especially as we highlight our cutting-edge capabilities in Generative AI,” said Mohamed Zouari, General Manager - Middle East, Turkey, and Africa at Snowflake. “This year, our focus is not only on showcasing our robust AI Data Cloud platform but also on demonstrating its vital role in enabling organizations within the UAE to spearhead innovation and redefine their industries. We are here to show that with Snowflake, enterprises can seamlessly integrate advanced AI functionalities, ensuring agility and precision in their operations, all while maintaining rigorous data governance and security.”

“By leveraging the full spectrum of our Generative AI and LLM features, we aim to elevate operational efficiencies and unlock new growth avenues for our clients. Our presence at GITEX is a testament to our commitment to empowering businesses with a platform that is as dynamic and scalable as the markets they operate in. We are setting the stage for a new era where data fluidity and AI-driven insights are the backbones of business success,” added Zouari.

Visitors to Snowflake’s stand can expect a dynamic and interactive experience, featuring tech talks, a thought leadership keynote, and one-on-one meetings with technical experts. These sessions are designed to provide deep insights into Snowflake’s capabilities in addressing current trends and challenges in cloud-based data management.

Highlighting real-world applications, Snowflake will showcase success stories from key partners, demonstrating the tangible impacts of its solutions across diverse industries. These case studies will illustrate the robustness of Snowflake's platform in enhancing operational efficiency and driving innovation.

Joining Snowflake at Booth H8-B30 are esteemed partners Fivetran, Microstrategy, and Insight, each contributing to a comprehensive showcase of integrated solutions that enhance and extend the capabilities of Snowflake’s platform. Visit Snowflake at GITEX 2024 and experience the cutting-edge solutions that power the Data Cloud and AI-driven insights.

About Snowflake

Snowflake makes enterprise AI easy, efficient and trusted. Thousands of companies around the globe, including hundreds of the world’s largest, use Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to share data, build applications, and power their business with AI. The era of enterprise AI is here. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).