Doha, Qatar – In a strategic move to strengthen Qatar’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and accelerate innovation, Namaa Social Incubator, one of the centers under the Qatar Foundation for Social Work, and Snoonu, Qatar’s leading technology platform, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at empowering entrepreneurs and supporting the growth of emerging businesses.

The partnership reflects a shared vision to foster a dynamic, inclusive, and knowledge-driven economy, aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the country’s ongoing efforts toward economic diversification and sustainable development.

Through this collaboration, entrepreneurs within Namaa’s incubation programs will gain access to Snoonu’s digital platform and integrated ecosystem, enabling them to scale their businesses, expand their reach, and enhance operational efficiency. The initiative will also offer a range of capacity-building opportunities, including mentorship, technical support, training workshops, and marketing exposure.

By leveraging Snoonu’s advanced technology, logistics infrastructure, and customer reach, participating businesses will be better positioned to accelerate their growth journeys and compete in an evolving market landscape.

The partnership places a strong emphasis on inclusion, targeting key segments such as home-based businesses, social security beneficiaries, and people with disabilities, ensuring broader participation in economic development.

Mr. Ghanim Salah Al Ali, Executive Director of Namaa, said:

“We believe in the power of strategic partnerships to amplify social and economic impact. This collaboration represents a significant step toward empowering entrepreneurs and creating an enabling environment that supports sustainable growth, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Mr. Hamad Mubarak Al-Hajri, Founder and CEO of Snoonu, added:

“At Snoonu, we see innovation as a key driver of inclusive growth. Through this partnership, we aim to provide entrepreneurs with the tools, platform, and opportunities they need to scale their ideas and create lasting impact within the community.”

Both parties emphasized that this collaboration represents a model of effective public-private partnership, contributing to the advancement of Qatar’s digital economy and reinforcing its position as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship in the region.