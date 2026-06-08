As part of strategic efforts to attract more visitors from the Chinese market, Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, CEO of Visit Qatar, led an official delegation to China, signing two strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with industry leaders Fliggy and Huawei to elevate the visitor experience through advanced artificial intelligence (AI).

On 3 June, Visit Qatar partnered with travel platform Fliggy to enhance AI-powered travel services and destination branding. The collaboration will launch a "Smart Travel Guide to Qatar" and develop bespoke tourism packages, marking Fliggy’s first deep AI integration with an international tourism board.

Following this, on 4 June, an MoU was signed with Huawei Mobile Services to utilise AI and data technologies for seamless trip planning, navigation, and payments via platforms such as Petal Maps. This agreement builds upon Visit Qatar’s milestone as the first international tourism board to launch services on Huawei's HarmonyOS.

Together, these partnerships underscore Visit Qatar’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge digital technologies to deliver exceptional and innovative experiences for global travellers.

For media-related inquiries, please contact Visit Qatar’s Press Office on:

pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Visit Qatar

Visit Qatar is the main arm of Qatar Tourism. Visit Qatar’s mission is to promote and expand tourism in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, developing thrilling attractions, enhancing Qatar’s calendar, becoming the leading MICE destination in the region, diversifying events and luxury experiences. Visit Qatar is rooted in Service Excellence, boosting the entire tourism value chain, and increasing local and international visitor demand in Qatar. Through Visit Qatar’s network of international offices in priority markets, cutting-edge digital platforms, and marketing campaigns, Visit Qatar is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

Web: www.visitqatar.com