Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Khaleeji Bank has announced the launch of "Sheikha," an AI-powered smart voice assistant, making Khaleeji the first bank in the Kingdom of Bahrain to enable its clients to conduct natural voice conversations over the phone and obtain banking support and information around the clock.

The new service enables clients to contact the voice assistant through 77540054, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to receive support and assistance in an innovative and seamless manner that meets clients’ evolving needs and expectations. The launch of this service falls within Khaleeji’s strategy to adopt the latest AI-powered digital solutions and smart technologies that contribute to enhancing the quality of banking services and strengthening communication channels with clients through more advanced and interactive methods.

The new voice assistant provides an advanced experience that enables clients to receive support and answers to their enquiries at any time. It also serves as a smart channel for engaging with clients by collecting their opinions and feedback, while keeping them informed of the latest offers, campaigns, and updates related to the Bank’s products and services.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Abdulkarim Mohamed Al Zakari, Acting Chief Executive Officer at Khaleeji Bank, said “The launch of the smart voice assistant comes as part of Khaleeji’s ongoing commitment to developing a more advanced and flexible banking experience by adopting modern technological solutions that contribute to enhancing service efficiency and meeting clients’ changing expectations. This achievement represents an important milestone in the Bank’s digital innovation journey, as it reinforces Khaleeji’s position as the first bank in the Kingdom of Bahrain to enable its clients to conduct natural voice conversations over the phone to obtain banking support and information around the clock. At the Bank, we are keen to continue investing in digital initiatives that support service quality and keep pace with the rapid developments witnessed by the banking sector.”

He added: “Digital innovation is one of the key pillars of Khaleeji’s strategy, as we continuously seek to provide smart services and solutions that enhance client engagement and offer them a more convenient and seamless banking experience. The launch of this service reflects the Bank’s approach towards leveraging modern technologies and artificial intelligence to deliver added value to clients and enhance the Khaleeji’s competitiveness in the banking market.”

In her comment on the occasion, Ms. Ameera Ahmed Al Abbasi, Head of Retail Banking, said “The launch of the smart voice assistant marks an important step in enhancing our customer experience by providing an easy and accessible communication channel available around the clock, enabling clients to obtain support and information quickly and flexibly. At Khaleeji, we are keen to adopt solutions that keep pace with modern lifestyles and meet cleints’ expectations for smoother and more convenient services.”

She continued “This service contributes to strengthening the Bank’s ability to listen to clients and better understand their needs through a smart channel that enables direct interaction and the continuous collection of feedback and opinions. The smart voice assistant represents a new channel for communicating with Khaleeji, complementing the existing communication channels, including the Call Center and the Bank’s branch network. We believe that enhancing our customer experience is not limited to offering outstanding banking products, but also includes providing innovative support channels that help clients fulfil their daily needs easily and confidently. We are pleased to invite our clients to benefit from this new service through 77540054 and to contact the smart voice assistant at any time to receive support and information about the Bank’s products and services.”

For his part, Mr. Osama Ali Hasan, Chief Technology Officer, said “The launch of the smart voice assistant represents a major step in the way clients interact with banking services, as well as reflects Khaleeji’s commitment to innovation and adopting the latest technologies to provide a more advanced and seamless banking experience. This service has been designed to provide a flexible and interactive experience that enables clients to obtain assistance and information easily and at any time through natural voice conversations.”

He added “We continue to develop the Bank’s digital infrastructure and technical services in a way that supports the delivery of practical and innovative solutions that keep pace with developments in the banking sector, while contributing to the enhancement of service efficiency and improving the user experience through smart and secure channels.”

He added: “This service is in line with our vision to harness artificial intelligence in developing banking services and enhancing our customer experience through advanced digital channels, which will contribute to raising the efficiency of services and meeting the growing aspirations of our clients. We will continue to work on developing the digital infrastructure and technical services in the Bank in a way that supports providing practical and innovative solutions that keep pace with the developments in the banking sector, and contribute to enhancing the efficiency of services and improving the user experience through smart and secure channels.”

Through such diverse digital initiatives, Khaleeji Bank aims to keep pace with advanced technological solutions that enhance the efficiency of its services and reinforce its position as a banking institution aligned with technological developments. This stems from its commitment to delivering a modern banking experience focused on customer convenience and meeting the requirements of the rapidly evolving digital era.

Khaleeji Bank is one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, offering an integrated banking model that combines innovation with compliance and the principles of Islamic Shari’a. The Bank provides a diverse range of banking and investment services for individuals and corporations, in addition to community and development initiatives aimed at supporting national talent, empowering the youth, and promoting sustainable development in the Kingdom.