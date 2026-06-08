Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June, 8th 2026 - Zoom has taken a decisive step in its Saudi growth journey with the launch of a new data center, adding valuable capacity to the Kingdom’s rapidly evolving digital landscape. The launch was held under the patronage of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), attended by His Excellency Ahmed Alsuwaiyan, Governor of the Digital Government Authority (DGA), alongside representatives from Aramco.

Located in center3, a Saudi‑headquartered provider of carrier‑neutral data centers and subsea cable systems connecting Europe, Asia, and Africa, the establishment of the data center builds on Zoom’s broader investment in the Kingdom. Last year, Zoom pledged US$ 75 million to Saudi Arabia with a strategic focus on innovation enabled by AI and the advanced infrastructure required to scale it, particularly as the nation designates 2026 as the Year of AI. As the country marks the 10th anniversary of Vision 2030, this designation signals a renewed emphasis on applying advanced technologies in practical, high‑impact ways. The announcement builds on years of steady progress in data and AI initiatives, supported by major national institutions and large‑scale infrastructure programs, and underscores Zoom’s long‑term commitment to supporting progress across government and industry.

Zoom’s existing regional data center, established in 2023, already supports customers requiring local data residency, and the new facility enhances capabilities for government entities, enterprises, and critical national infrastructure organizations.

Commenting on the launch, Mohannad AlKalash, Vice President of Zoom for the Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, and Pakistan (METAP), said: “Saudi Arabia is one of the most forward‑looking digital markets in the region, and we’re seeing remarkable momentum here. The new data center bolsters our ability to support customers locally and demonstrates Zoom’s belief in the country’s vision for a more connected, AI‑powered future.”

The event follows a series of significant product announcements, including the launch of ZoomMate, the company’s first AI teammate designed to turn conversations into completed work, and the introduction of Zoom’s AI Productivity Suite, which allows teams to generate presentations, reports, and other deliverables directly from meeting context.

As the country continues to advance its digital agenda, Zoom will work alongside partners to strengthen the local technology ecosystem and ensure organizations have the support they need as priorities evolve.