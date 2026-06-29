Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Intele Travel and Tours, trading as InteleTravel, the world's oldest and largest host travel agency with a growing network of more than 180,000 independent travel advisors worldwide, has launched its operations in the UAE as part of a landmark regional expansion for the company.

InteleTravel has currently contracted 34 preferred partners in the UAE, including cruise, tour operators, airlines, hotels, live events and attractions, which will be supported by a back office of over 3 million products to facilitate dynamic packaging.

InteleTravel UAE is headquartered in Dubai, with legal permits and UAE trading licences secured and a dedicated customer service team in place to support advisors on the ground.

The UAE's large and international population gives InteleTravel an experienced pool of advisors to draw on as it builds its presence in the region, including a number of advisors with existing InteleTravel experience now based in the Emirates. The launch gives travel advisors in the region the opportunity to build their own businesses under the guidance of the world's largest and most established host agency. The company has set its initial sights on recruiting 1,000 advisors, with a strong opportunity for growth beyond that.

InteleTravel has introduced a dedicated suite of training tools to support its UAE-based advisors, including mandatory travel training to ensure consistent operating standards. This is supported by tools and resources to get their travel business started. Partners will deliver weekly webinars, podcasts, live in-person events, and advisors will have access to a variety of familiarisation trips in addition to an annual convention.

The launch comes at a time when many international businesses have taken a more cautious approach to the region. InteleTravel sees that timing differently.

Tricia Handley-Hughes, who built InteleTravel's UK and Ireland business into one of the company's largest markets and is overseeing the UAE launch, said: “We don't believe in waiting for perfect conditions. The UAE's fundamentals of a resilient economy, exceptional infrastructure, and one of the highest concentrations of outbound travellers anywhere in the world haven't changed. If anything, this is exactly the moment serious, long-term partners should be showing up. Our launch gives us time to settle in, train and educate advisors before the busy booking season, and form close relationships with our new partners.”

“Our launch is part of a long-term growth strategy which will open up unprecedented opportunities for travel advisors in the UAE to build incredible careers and develop as entrepreneurs. It is a commitment from us to investing in the local community by opening new sales channels for UAE-based suppliers,” she added.

InteleTravel Co-Founder and CEO James Ferrara said: “The UAE has established itself as one of the world's most important travel hubs, connecting Europe, Asia, Africa and Australasia through its world-class infrastructure. This is an exciting environment to launch and grow InteleTravel’s global footprint, building on our operations in the UK, US, Mexico, and the Caribbean.”

For more information about InteleTravel visit: https://www.InteleTravel.ae/

About InteleTravel

Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, now has its new office location in Dubai. InteleTravel is the world's oldest and largest host travel agency, with a growing network of more than 180,000 independent travel advisors across the UK, Ireland, USA, Mexico, and the Caribbean. InteleTravel is recognised by every major travel supplier, including every resort and hotel brand, cruise line, holiday company, car hire agency, and tour operator in the world. InteleTravel serves as a global powerhouse, offering unparalleled scale and local expertise.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contact

Thomas Morris, FINN Partners

thomas.morris@finnpartners.com