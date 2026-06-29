Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a licensed exchange regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, announced a strategic engagement to upgrade Bahrain Clear’s Central Securities Depository (CSD) post-trade platform to Nasdaq Eqlipse CSD, Nasdaq’s most advanced CSD technology. This marks a significant milestone in the exchange’s ongoing digital transformation journey and its commitment to strengthening Bahrain’s capital markets infrastructure, expected to be fully deployed by Q4 2028.

The strategic agreement enhances Bahrain Bourse’s operational efficiency, scalability, and overall system performance, enabling the exchange to effectively address immediate business requirements while strengthening its infrastructure to support evolving market demands and unlock new growth opportunities.

The modernization initiative of the post-trade infrastructure strongly aligns with the recently unveiled comprehensive Capital Market Development Plan (2026-2028) aimed at elevating the market and forms an integral part of Bahrain Bourse’s key strategic pillars which focuses on enhancing issuer and investor engagement through the continuous improvement of infrastructure, functionalities, processes, and services.

The Nasdaq CSD platform introduces enhanced connectivity to international markets through established links with ICSDs. In addition, the platform will provide standardized processes aligned with international best practices, reducing friction for cross-border investment and improving confidence in post-trade execution. The platform will also enable access to a broader scope of services, including international custody, securities financing, and securities lending and borrowing.

Commenting on the occasion, Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Bourse, stated: “Upon completion, the successful upgrade of Nasdaq’s CSD technology represents an important step forward in Bahrain Bourse’s ongoing efforts to enhance the Kingdom’s capital markets infrastructure and strengthen operational resilience across our post-trade ecosystem. This strategic upgrade reflects our continued commitment to adopting globally recognized technologies and best practices that support market efficiency, transparency, and long-term sustainability.”

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa added: “As capital markets continue to evolve, investing in advanced and scalable infrastructure remains essential to supporting future growth, enhancing market accessibility, and reinforcing Bahrain’s position as a competitive regional financial hub. Through this initiative, Bahrain Bourse is further strengthening its ability to meet the evolving needs of market participants while supporting broader national economic development objectives.”

Magnus Haglind, Head of Capital Markets Technology at Nasdaq, commented: "This transformative partnership will significantly enhance connectivity to Bahrain's capital markets for international investors, reducing friction, improving settlement efficiency, and reinforcing resilience across the market's post-trade infrastructure. By adopting globally recognized standards and best practices, Bahrain Bourse is laying a strong foundation for sustained market development, positioning the Kingdom as an increasingly attractive destination for regional and international capital flows. We welcome the opportunity to partner with Bahrain Bourse and support the long-term growth of the country’s capital market ecosystem."

This modernization initiative aligns closely with Bahrain Bourse’s strategic objectives to enhance market accessibility, improve operational transparency, and strengthen the competitiveness of Bahrain’s capital markets at both regional and international levels.

About Bahrain Bourse

Bahrain Bourse is a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace operator established since 1987. Bahrain Bourse aims to offer to its investors, issuers, and intermediaries a comprehensive suite of exchange-related facilities including offering listing, trading, settlement, and depositary services for various financial instruments. We aim to offer our stakeholders with the best investment and trading solutions, and pair it with creative insights and problem solving skills to provide our investors, issuers, and intermediaries with valuable resources to meet their every expectation. Our key growth pillars underpins our way of conducting business and how we interact with our stakeholders: Origination, Innovation, Collaboration, and Pioneering Spirit, and all of them working together is what enables us to offer you with an "Oasis of Investment Opportunities”.

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Marketing & Business Development

e-Mail: mbsd.info@bahrainbourse.com

For general inquiries, please contact:

Bahrain Financial Harbor

Harbor Gate, Level 4

P.O. Box 3203

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain

info@bahrainbourse.com

www.bahrainbourse.com