Muscat, Oman – OMPAY, Omantel’s digital wallet and fintech platform, has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, the internationally recognized standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), further reinforcing its commitment to safeguarding customer data and maintaining the highest standards of security across its digital financial services.

The certification covers OMPAY’s digital wallet and business payment solutions, reflecting a comprehensive approach to information security, risk management, and operational governance across the organization.

As digital payments continue to grow across Oman, maintaining strong security frameworks remains essential to building trust and supporting sustainable growth. ISO/IEC 27001:2022 provides a globally recognized framework for identifying, managing, and continuously improving information security practices, ensuring sensitive data is protected at every stage.

Commenting on the achievement, Sami Elloumi, Chief Executive Officer of OMPAY, said:

“At OMPAY, trust is at the core of everything we do and every transaction processed on our platform. Achieving ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification reflects our ongoing commitment to the highest standards of information security, operational excellence, and risk management.

As we continue to expand our digital financial services for both consumers and businesses, our focus remains on delivering secure, reliable, and innovative solutions that enable our customers to transact with confidence.”

The certification marks a significant milestone in OMPAY’s journey, strengthening its ability to deliver secure and seamless financial experiences across its growing ecosystem.

Through its digital wallet, OMPAY enables users to make payments, transfer money, and manage their finances through a convenient and secure platform. OMPAY Business further supports merchants and enterprises with trusted payment solutions, helping businesses scale while maintaining internationally recognized security standards.

This achievement reflects OMPAY’s continued investment in technology, governance, and customer protection, supporting its broader mission to advance digital financial innovation in Oman while ensuring the integrity and security of every service it delivers.

About OMPAY

OMPAY, backed by Omantel and regulated by the Central Bank of Oman, is a fast-growing fintech contributing to the growth of Oman’s digital payments ecosystem. Through its digital wallet, virtual cards, remittance services, and merchant solutions, OMPAY enables individuals to manage their money seamlessly while helping businesses accept and process payments more efficiently.

Operating under Global Financial Technology LLC, OMPAY supports Oman’s vision toward a connected, cashless digital economy.