CEO John Hardy outlines how one of the region’s broadest technology portfolios — from professional cameras and security solutions to projectors, energy solutions and home appliances — is anchored in the company’s Japanese engineering heritage, human-centred design philosophy and brand promise to “Create Today. Enrich Tomorrow.”

Dubai, UAE – Panasonic Middle East & Africa FZE today reaffirmed the Middle East and Africa as one of its strategically important growth regions, underscoring a portfolio that reaches across professional imaging, security and surveillance, visual systems, energy solutions, and home appliances. As economies across the GCC and the wider continent accelerate investment in infrastructure, hospitality, retail, mobility and large-scale events, Panasonic sees the region as central to its long-term ambitions — a market where its breadth of business, engineering heritage and close partner network meet rising local demand.

Operating from its regional base in the Jebel Ali Free Zone in Dubai, Panasonic serves customers across dozens of markets, combining deep local experience, a strong partner ecosystem and the scale of Japan-based Panasonic Holdings Corporation. That dual strength — global engineering, regional intimacy — has allowed the company to support some of the most ambitious projects in the region while continuing to bring trusted technology into everyday homes and businesses.

A region of strategic priority

The Middle East and Africa represent a uniquely diverse and fast-evolving landscape: world-class hospitality and retail in the Gulf, rapidly expanding security and smart-city programmes, a thriving live-events and broadcast sector, and growing demand for energy-efficient living. Panasonic’s presence is built to serve this full spectrum, from large enterprise and government deployments to individual consumers seeking reliable, well-designed products for their homes.

“The Middle East and Africa is not a single market — it is a mosaic of ambitions, and that is precisely why it matters so much to us,” said John Hardy, Chief Executive Officer, Panasonic Middle East & Africa FZE. “Few companies can support a stadium’s visual systems, a city’s surveillance network, a broadcaster’s cameras, a building’s energy backbone and a family’s kitchen — all under one brand. Our priority is to stay close to our customers and partners, execute with discipline, and make sure the breadth of what we offer translates into real value on the ground.”

One brand, an exceptional breadth of technology

What distinguishes Panasonic in the region is the sheer range of its active portfolio — a rare combination of specification-led professional B2B systems and consumer products, each carrying the same commitment to quality and reliability:

Professional imaging and cameras. Panasonic’s professional line-up — including broadcast studio cameras such as the AK-UC4000, camcorders, switchers, and LUMIX mirrorless systems — powers broadcasters, studios and content creators across the region with exceptional image quality and dependable performance for live and studio production.

Security and surveillance. Panasonic offers video intercom systems and a wide range of intelligent surveillance solutions spanning dome, bullet, PTZ, multi-sensor, 360° fisheye, thermal and ANPR cameras, paired with network video recorders and edge AI features such as line-crossing, intrusion detection and human and vehicle recognition — engineered to perform in the region’s demanding climate and mission-critical environments.

Visual systems and projectors. Panasonic’s projector portfolio scales from compact venues to flagship installations of up to 50,000 lumens. The same projection technology has illuminated global stages including World Expo pavilions and today brings clarity and impact to the region’s auditoriums, houses of worship, theme parks, museums and corporate spaces.

Energy solutions. From advanced battery and energy-storage technologies to its broader Eco Solutions heritage, Panasonic supports the region’s growing focus on energy efficiency, resilience and sustainable living — a direction reflected in regional initiatives encouraging mindful, environmentally responsible consumption.

Home and living appliances. Panasonic’s consumer portfolio — spanning major and small appliances, kitchen and home comfort, and health and beauty — brings Japanese quality and thoughtful design into everyday life, with products engineered for durability, efficiency and the specific needs of regional households.

Design and the Panasonic DNA

Across every category, a consistent design language and engineering philosophy connect Panasonic’s products. Born from a more than century-long manufacturing heritage, the company’s approach pairs Japanese precision with a human-centred view of technology — design that prioritises usability, longevity and trust over novelty for its own sake. Whether it is a broadcast camera, a surveillance system, a projector, an energy device or a home appliance, the intent is the same: technology that works reliably, integrates cleanly, and earns its place in the lives and operations of its users.

This is the essence of the company’s enduring brand promise, “Create Today. Enrich Tomorrow.” — a commitment to creating value now while building toward a better, more sustainable future for the communities Panasonic serves.

“Our DNA has always been about quality you can rely on and design that respects the people who use it,” added Hardy. “That philosophy is the thread running through everything from our most advanced professional systems to the appliances in a family’s home. In a region moving as quickly as this one, that consistency — and that trust — is our greatest asset.”

Panasonic will continue to deepen collaboration with its partners and customers across the Middle East and Africa, sharpening execution across its core businesses and introducing new solutions tailored to the region’s evolving needs, with quality, reliability and long-term customer value at the centre.

About the Panasonic Group

Founded in 1918, and today a global leader in developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, devices, B2B solutions and energy sectors worldwide, the Panasonic Group switched to an operating company system on April 1, 2022, with Panasonic Holdings Corporation serving as a holding company. The Group reported consolidated net sales of 8,458.2 billion yen for the year ended March 31, 2025. To learn more about the Panasonic Group, please visit: https://holdings.panasonic/global/

About Panasonic Middle East & Africa:

Panasonic Middle East & Africa is regional Headquarters, responsible for Sales, Marketing, Supply chain, Customer service solutions, and Advertising functions. Website: http://www.panasonic.com