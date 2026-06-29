Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, has been awarded the Gold Prize at the International CSR Excellence Awards 2026, in recognition of its commitment to empowering people, fostering innovation, and creating sustainable opportunities that support economic and social development.

The award recognizes stc Bahrain's holistic approach to corporate responsibility, which focuses on nurturing talent and providing platforms that enable employees, entrepreneurs and startups to grow, succeed, and contribute to Bahrain's evolving digital economy.

Through a range of strategic initiatives, stc Bahrain continues to cultivate a workplace culture that encourages creativity, collaboration, and continuous development, empowering employees to contribute ideas, enhance their capabilities, and play an active role in shaping the company's future. These efforts have strengthened employee engagement, accelerated professional growth, and reinforced a culture of innovation across the organization.

Beyond its workforce, stc Bahrain remains committed to supporting Bahrain's entrepreneurial ecosystem by creating opportunities for startups, innovators, and aspiring business leaders to access mentorship, industry expertise, networking opportunities, and pathways for growth. These efforts contribute to the development of innovative digital solutions while supporting the Kingdom's ambitions to build a knowledge-based and diversified economy.

This international recognition highlights stc Bahrain's continued leadership in creating impactful initiatives that generate long-term value for society, support economic growth, and strengthen Bahrain's position as a regional hub for innovation and digital transformation.