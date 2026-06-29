Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, continues to reward customers through the Absher Rewards Program, one of the Bank’s flagship value-added offerings designed to deliver meaningful rewards and flexible redemption options that compliment customers everyday lifestyle and financial needs.

Since its launch in 2018, the Absher Rewards Program has awarded customers billions of points. This underscores QIB’s commitment to providing value beyond traditional banking services while strengthening customer engagement and loyalty.

Designed to reward customers for their everyday banking activities, the Absher Rewards Program enables customers to earn points through a wide range of banking interactions, including using QIB Credit, Charge, and Debit Cards, new salary transfers, new deposits, international remittances completed through the QIB Mobile App, and other eligible banking activities. Customers across selected banking segments benefit with additional bonus points through special promotional campaigns.

Integrated within the QIB Mobile App, the Program enables customers to seamlessly track, manage, and redeem their points across a broad range of banking, travel, lifestyle, and payment services. Customers can redeem Absher points for utility bill payments including Ooredoo, Vodafone, and Kahramaa services as well as for shopping vouchers, online purchases, loading the pre-paid cards and conversions into recognized loyalty programs including Qatar Airways Avios, Wafa Points from Al Meera, and Shukran. The Program continues to witness strong customer engagement and growing adoption with more than 661,000 redemption transactions during the first five months of 2026.

Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group, said: “At QIB, we believe rewards should be part of everyday banking in a way that is simple, convenient, and valuable to our customers. Through the Absher Rewards Program, we continue to enhance the banking experience by offering benefits that support our customers’ daily lifestyles and evolving needs.”

He added: “The continued growth in customer engagement reflects the Program’s relevance, ease of use, and the value customers place on accessible and meaningful rewards. Through continuous enhancements and digital innovation, we remain committed to delivering rewarding banking experiences that strengthen customer loyalty while offering customers greater flexibility in how they earn and redeem their points.”

The Absher Rewards Program forms part of QIB’s broader efforts to enhance customer engagement through integrated digital banking and lifestyle-focused solutions which deliver rewarding experiences beyond traditional banking services.

For further details, please visit: www.qib.com.qa.