JEDDAH — The Organizing Committee for the Saudi Automotive Sector Award, in its 14th edition for the year 2026, has announced its decision to extend the nomination period for all award categories and divisions. This step comes with the support of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) and under the strategic sponsorship of "GP" Finance.

The committee explained that the decision to extend the deadline aims to provide a wider opportunity for those wishing to participate. It gives automotive dealers in the Kingdom a better chance to enter the competition, especially following the recent launch of several new models in the Saudi market and their desire to include them in the nominations. Furthermore, this extension allows interested individuals from outside the automotive sector to apply and nominate themselves for the special awards category.

Key Milestones of the 14th Edition:

Campaign Launch: The promotional campaign for the current edition began last May, building on the significant success achieved by the awards in previous years.

Award Categories: This year, the awards feature 8 diverse categories, including conventional vehicles, electric vehicles (EVs), and achievements in motorsport, among others, totaling up to 24 awards.

Voting Phase: The full shortlist of nominees will be announced in mid-July through the award's official website, at which point the public will be invited to participate in the voting process.

Closing Ceremony: The winners are scheduled to be revealed and honored at a closing ceremony in mid-November.

For more information, please contact:

Abdulrahman Al-Rammal

Media Communications Manager – National Automotive Sector Award

Email: abd.rammal@prarabia.me