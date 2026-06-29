ACCIONA has developed a prototype pavement made up of 14 precast slabs produced with novel cement-free concrete. The solution replaces clinkers with industrial by-products used as a binder, marking a decisive step toward lower-footprint infrastructure, aligned with the growing demand for sustainable construction solutions in the Middle East.

The pilot pavement has been installed on the access road to ACCIONA’s Equipment Park, covering 108 m². The site will serve as a full-scale demonstrator to evaluate performance under demanding environmental conditions and heavy-vehicle traffic, including high temperatures, abrasion, and other stresses typical of infrastructure environments in arid and semi-arid regions.

To produce this geopolymer concrete, ACCIONA used industrial by-products including fly ash supplied from a thermal power plant, and steel slag derived from blast-furnace steel production, provided by CEMCO Cement Trading. These sustainable materials undergo a chemical activation process made possible through a strategic collaboration with MC Bauchemie Spain, which supplied the chemical activator and provided technical support to develop and fine-tune the new concrete.

By eliminating clinker, the concrete delivers a 76% reduction in CO₂ emissions compared with a conventional reference cement (CEM I). Beyond its lower environmental impact, the modular precast design streamlines manufacturing, on-site installation, maintenance, and support reuse and recycling at end of life. These characteristics are particularly relevant for the Middle East, where large-scale infrastructure, logistics corridors, industrial zones, and new urban developments require durable, resource-efficient, and low-carbon construction solutions aligned with national sustainability and circular economy agendas.

ACCIONA is participating in the European innovation project LIAISON, which aims to design and validate sustainable solutions for the development of low-carbon transportation infrastructure with potential applicability in international markets, including the Middle East.

ACCIONA is a global company, leader in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy. Its business offer includes renewable energy, water treatment and management, eco-efficient transportation and mobility systems, resilient infrastructures, etc. The company has been carbon neutral since 2016. ACCIONA recorded sales of €8.1 billion in 2021 and has a business presence in more than 60 countries.