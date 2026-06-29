Abu Dhabi: e& UAE and Aldar have announced a strategic partnership to provide exclusive home connectivity offers for Aldar residents across Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The partnership brings together Aldar’s leading residential communities with e& UAE’s premium fibre connectivity to support a smarter, more connected lifestyle. As part of the first phase, Aldar residents will receive special discounts on selected home plans. The offer makes reliable, high-speed internet and TV entertainment more accessible, catering to residents’ growing needs for seamless digital experiences such as remote work, streaming and gaming.

This marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration, with a second phase planned to introduce broader Smart Living solutions, including advanced home automation and digital services, across Aldar communities. This will support a more connected and convenient lifestyle, adding further value to the resident experience across Aldar communities.

Ahmet Gokhan Ay, Chief Consumer Officer, e& UAE, said: “Our partnership with Aldar delivers what residents expect from world-class communities: seamless connectivity, premium entertainment, and exclusive value. Together, e& UAE and Aldar are raising the standard for connected living today and laying the infrastructure for the smart homes of tomorrow.”

Harry Nakichbandi, Chief Digital Officer at Aldar, said: "The UAE has set a global benchmark for digital innovation, and our residents expect their homes and communities to reflect that standard. Our partnership with e& UAE is a natural extension of Aldar's commitment to embedding smart, seamless solutions into everyday living. From high-speed connectivity to intelligent home services, we are ensuring that life in an Aldar community means access to the very best of what the digital world has to offer."

Through the offer, Aldar residents can choose from selected home plans, including:

Ultra Starter: 500 Mbps fibre internet, upgraded to 1 Gbps during the promotional period, and more than 180 basic TV channels, with a 10 per cent discount exclusively for Aldar residents.

Neo Home: 1 Gbps fibre internet and more than 200 basic TV channels, with a 5 per cent discount exclusively for Aldar residents.

Neo Fusion: 1 Gbps fibre internet and more than 500 premium TV and sports channels, with a 10 per cent discount exclusively for Aldar residents.

Aldar residents can access the exclusive e& UAE offers conveniently through the Aldar mobile application, review the available plans, and subscribe.

About e& UAE

e& UAE is a leading AI-powered telco and digital enabler, building on five decades of network leadership to deliver secure, high-performance connectivity and customer-focused innovation for individuals, homes, businesses and government entities.

It combines fixed and mobile connectivity with digital platforms, AI-enabled solutions, cloud, cybersecurity, IoT and entertainment. Through this integrated approach, e& UAE helps enrich everyday life, enhance business performance and enable organisations to operate with greater agility, efficiency and resilience.

e& UAE supports the country’s digital economy by enabling smarter communities, connected industries and future-ready infrastructure. With a focus on customer experience, technology adoption and sustainable value creation, e& UAE continues to help people, businesses and communities thrive in a digital-first world.

Learn more at eand.ae/en