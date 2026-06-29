Cairo, Egypt – NAIA Developments is set to launch its branded serviced residences project within NAIA Bay in partnership with the globally renowned Accor Group under the Swissôtel Residences brand. This marks the first internationally branded serviced residences experience in Ras El Hekma, reflecting the company's vision of introducing a new and integrated lifestyle concept that combines luxury living with world-class hospitality services within a fully developed coastal community.

This milestone further strengthens Ras El Hekma’s position as one of the Mediterranean’s most promising destinations, attracting growing interest from investors and homebuyers seeking modern lifestyles that blend privacy, comfort, and exclusivity.

The company announced that NAIA Bay will be ready to welcome it’s homeowners and guests throughout 2026. Construction of the first phase has reached 95% completion, while handovers for Phase One commenced in the final quarter of 2025, demonstrating the company’s ability to deliver on its commitments and transform its vision into reality according to a well-defined timeline.

NAIA BAY strategically located at kilometer 212 on the Alexandria–Ras El Hekma Road, near both El Alamein International Airport and Marsa Matrouh Airport, NAIA Bay enjoys exceptional accessibility and direct connectivity to the North Coast’s key transportation networks and major destinations.

Designed around an ambitious architectural vision, the project offers families and residents an elevated and distinctive coastal lifestyle. Through fully managed hospitality services, NAIA Bay delivers an unparalleled summer while supporting year-round living experience, providing homeowners with exceptional comfort, convenience, ease of ownership and hassle-free living experience.

This latest development reflects NAIA Developments’ strategy to expand its presence in the tourism and hospitality real estate sector by creating fully integrated coastal destinations that cater to the growing demand for year-round living, moving beyond the traditional concept of seasonal vacation homes.