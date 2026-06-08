In cooperation with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), BIG by Orange organised a series of roundtable discussions as part of the Private Sector Access to Support Startups (PASS) programme. The programme is implemented as part of the Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Economic Development and Employment (E4DE) project in collaboration with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship (MoDEE) and is co-funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the European Union in Jordan.

Three sessions were held under the title “Private Sector Roundtable – PASS Project”, in Amman, Irbid, and Aqaba governorates, to address key topics focus on strengthening collaboration between startups, and the private sector, identifying potential areas of partnership, and exploring practical ways to support entrepreneurs’ access to markets and business opportunities.

The programme also aims to better understand how companies currently engage with entrepreneurs, learn from previous experiences, assess levels of private-sector participation, and identify the main needs and challenges related to collaboration with startups.

The roundtables brought together representatives from GIZ and a wide range of private-sector industries, including information and communications technology (ICT), education, tourism, transport and logistics, banking and finance, industry and manufacturing, energy, and healthcare. The discussions provided an opportunity to exchange insights, identify collaboration opportunities with startups, and explore practical mechanisms for strengthening engagement between entrepreneurs and the private sector.

Orange Jordan affirmed its unwavering commitment to creating a positive impact on society by fostering entrepreneurs and unlocking new opportunities for expansion and sustainable growth. Furthermore, over the past eleven years, the "BIG by Orange" programme has helped reinforce the entrepreneurial scene in Jordan by providing comprehensive support to entrepreneurs, including, among other areas, training, networking, and showcasing methodologies that attract investment.

The company also noted that the “PASS” programme aligns with its approach to transforming ambitious ideas into tangible realities in ways that serve the national economy and the Kingdom’s digital innovation. Extending until October 2026, the programme targets 130 startups to improve the efficiency of their production processes and increase participants’ market shares through a set of specialised workshops and extensive guidance sessions led by leading experts in the business world.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

https://www.giz.de/en/expertise/economy-employment

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with around 1,600 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout the Kingdom, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions, including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions, serving more than 5 million customers in Jordan, guided by the company’s values of Caring, Responsible and Bold.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. The company operates in line with the Group’s strategy and prioritizes community service. In this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy centered on four pillars, including Digital Education, Digital Inclusion, Entrepreneurship, and Climate and Environment.

As a trusted partner, Orange gives everyone the keys to a responsible digital world, which reflects the company’s purpose. Its main driver is its vision to be the true responsible digital leader in Jordan, while continuing its mission of offering the best network and innovative digital solutions, with an unmatched customer experience by empowered Orange teams.

Digital solutions offered by Orange Jordan are comprehensive, serving, in addition to individual customers, businesses and companies through a range of enterprise and corporate sector solutions under its sub-brand, Orange Business.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange Group

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with 40.3 billion euros in revenues in 2024 and 124,100 employees worldwide by 30th September 2025, including 68,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 310 million customers worldwide as of 30th September 2025, including 270 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information, please visit: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.