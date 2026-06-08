Abu Dhabi, UAE, Mubadala Bio’s Wellpharma has successfully secured Gulf Health Council (GHC) certification, reinforcing its position as a trusted regional pharmaceutical manufacturer while advancing Mubadala Bio’s goal of strengthening healthcare resilience, and drug security across the region.

As one of the region’s specialized pharmaceutical manufacturers in IV fluids and dialysis solutions, Wellpharma continues to strengthen the UAE’s role in building a more self-reliant and regionally integrated healthcare ecosystem capable of supporting long-term healthcare continuity in the MENA region and beyond.

Issued under the GHC’s unified regulatory framework, the certification follows a rigorous evaluation of Wellpharma’s Good manufacturing standards, quality management systems, product stability protocols, traceability procedures and process control. The assessment covered capabilities across contamination control, sterile production, terminal sterilization of large and small volume liquid injectables, secondary packaging, and quality assurance procedures.

Dr. Essam Mohamed, Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Bio, said: “This certification reflects the strength of our quality systems, manufacturing standards, and regulatory practices, reinforcing Wellpharma’s position as a trusted pharmaceutical manufacturer serving healthcare providers across the region.”

Hamad Husein Almarzooqi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Bio, said: “This achievement strengthens our ability to support drug security and expand access to essential medicines across GCC markets, while advancing Abu Dhabi’s role as a regional hub for life sciences and pharmaceutical manufacturing.”

GHC certification supports more streamlined engagement with health authorities across the GCC while strengthening confidence among regulators, partners, and healthcare providers. It also enables more efficient product registration pathways, supports export facilitation, and enhances access to regional procurement programs and healthcare tenders.

As part of Mubadala Bio’s integrated life sciences platform, Abu Dhabi-based Wellpharma is a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer specializing in intravenous (IV) fluids, dialysis solutions, and a broad portfolio of therapeutic products. Operating a fully automated facility equipped with advanced pharmaceutical production technologies, Wellpharma adheres to the highest international quality standards. With an annual production capacity of 11 million bags in a range of forms and sizes, the company plays a vital role in supporting healthcare systems across the UAE and international markets.

About Mubadala Bio

Mubadala Bio is a life sciences company dedicated to pursuing better health outcomes for the UAE and beyond. As a catalyst for progress and innovation, we are accelerating the growth of the life sciences ecosystem by enhancing drug security and expanding access to affordable, essential treatments.

Operating through two core verticals, Integrated Biopharma and Pharma Logistics, we are advancing local pharmaceutical manufacturing while ensuring timely access to critical and lifesaving medications. With a growing footprint across the UAE, Asia, Africa, and Europe, we are driving impact both locally and globally.

Our portfolio focuses on key therapy areas that address some of the world’s most pressing health needs, supporting the full continuum of care, from prevention and diagnosis to treatment, ongoing support, and complementary medicine. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi and wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company, we are fostering innovation, cultivating local talent, and helping build a knowledge-based economy – delivering better health, closer for all.

Learn more at www.mubadalabio.ae