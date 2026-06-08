Dubai, UAE: Apparel Group proudly celebrated the grand opening of NEW YORKER's latest store at City Centre Deira, Dubai, on Friday, June 5, 2026. The opening marked a significant addition to NEW YORKER's growing presence in the UAE, bringing its signature blend of contemporary fashion and effortless style to one of Dubai's most iconic retail destinations.

Fashion enthusiasts explored the latest collections from NEW YORKER's portfolio of exclusive brands, including FSBN, FB SISTER, SMOG, AMISU, BLACK SQUAD, ICONO, IQ, STUDIO 71, LUCKY ATHLETES, and CENSORED, alongside a curated range of accessories designed to complete every look.

The opening was brought to life with a day of special activations. A live DJ set provided the perfect soundtrack throughout the day, while a coffee cart offered freshly prepared specialties. Guests personalised tote bags and keychains at a dedicated customisation table, and a roaming photobooth captured the energy and spirit of the occasion.

The opening coincided with the launch of NEW YORKER's Summer 2026 Collection, a celebration of warmth, energy, and effortless style. The season's palette brought together soft pastel yellow, vibrant pink, warm brown tones, natural beige, and crisp white, complemented by flowing silhouettes and lightweight cuts designed for hot days, long evenings, and memorable moments outdoors. The collection was crafted for those who move through the season with ease, whether in the city or beyond.

For a first look at the latest trends and collections, visit newyorker.fashion.

About Apparel Group:

Apparel Group is a multibillion dollar conglomerate since 1996 based in Dubai, UAE, with a growing network of 2,500+ stores and a diverse portfolio of 85+ international brands across 14 countries. The Group has established a strong presence in the GCC—Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman—and continues to expand across key markets including India, Southeast Asia, South Africa, and Egypt. Offering an integrated omni-channel experience, Apparel Group represents global names such as Tommy Hilfiger, Skechers, ALDO, Charles & Keith, and Tim Hortons. Its sustained growth is driven by a multicultural workforce of 27,000+ and steered under the leadership of its founders, Sima Ganwani Ved and Nilesh Ved.

https://www.apparelgroup.com/en/

About New Yorker:

The brand opened its first branch in the northern German town of Flensburg in 1971. The mainstay of the range is Young Fashion – denim, sportswear, and streetwear for a young, trend-conscious target group. NewYorker also has a wide range of accessories and footwear to complete that look. All in all, the NewYorker collection makes a clear fashion statement. The collections reflect the individual seasons and the latest fashion trends, and all artistry is high quality.