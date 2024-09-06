The company manages daily transactions for 22 million cards and processes 450 transactions per second, with plans to expand into African markets in the near future.

Smart Digital Services has introduced its latest innovative fuel management solutions at Seamless North Africa 2024. As a leader in e-government and fintech solutions across the Middle East and Africa, the company showcased a range of digital services designed to enhance efficiency and improve user experiences across various sectors.

During the exhibition, Smart Digital Services highlighted two key solutions for fuel management: the "Gas-tech" system and the "TANKY" fleet card. The Gas-tech system offers a cutting-edge approach to managing gas transactions, providing businesses with complete control over daily operations, reducing operational costs, and boosting overall efficiency. This system leverages advanced technology to ensure precise transaction tracking, enabling better decision-making and improved company performance.

The TANKY fleet card, meanwhile, is a comprehensive solution for managing fuel expenses for businesses. It allows companies to easily monitor fuel consumption and manage cards, while also offering detailed reports that help refine spending strategies and lower operational costs by replacing traditional coupon systems.

Abdel Raouf Hussein, CEO of Smart Digital Services, emphasized the company's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that enhance business efficiency and reduce costs. He noted that "Gas-tech and the TANKY fleet card represent significant steps forward in improving fuel management and gas transactions."

Khaled Atef, Executive Vice President of Smart Digital Services, highlighted the importance of participating in Seamless as a platform for connecting with key players in the technology sector. He expressed the company's enthusiasm for showcasing solutions that meet the growing demands of the market.