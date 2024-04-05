Dubai, UAE: Global travel app, Skyscanner has unveiled an emerging travel type among UAE travellers ahead of Eid Al Fitr 2024, with the rise of Celebration Vacationers. Skyscanner data reveals that destinations such as Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and Türkiye have emerged as the top choices for group trips among UAE travellers in 2024.



Celebration vacationers are an increasing traveller type within the travel industry, characterized by their desire for creating lasting memories in some of the world's most breathtaking locations. These travellers prioritize commemorating significant milestones, and festivities such as Eid Al Adha, Christmas, birthdays, anniversaries, and other special occasions into unforgettable experiences.



Skyscanner's data reveals that a remarkable 72% of UAE travellers have embarked on group trips to celebrate a birthday or anniversary, underscoring the popularity of this trend. Moreover, an additional 23% expressed a keen interest in partaking in such celebratory journeys in the future*.



However, despite the growing allure of celebration vacationers, UAE travellers face several challenges when organizing large group trips. Skyscanner's data shed light on the common challenges faced by travellers when planning group trips. Findings revealed that 42% of respondents cited struggling to decide on the destination as a primary obstacle, while 42% expressed concerns about the trip's cost. In addition, 41% reported difficulties in agreeing on suitable travel dates and 36% expressed uncertainty about how or where to effectively communicate with their travel group.



Commenting on the findings, Ayoub El Mamoun, Skyscanner Travel Expert, said, "The rise of celebration vacationers reflects a growing trend among UAE travellers who seek to infuse their special occasions with adventure, culture, and shared experiences. By identifying the most popular destinations and understanding the challenges they face, Skyscanner is committed to empowering travellers with the tools and resources they need to plan unforgettable group trips seamlessly”.



With over 18 million unique flight routes worldwide and three million hotels from hundreds of hotel sites, Skyscanner allows travellers to see all their travel options in one easy to use app. To streamline the process of making plans, Skyscanner has introduced the brand-new 'Saved' feature within its app. With the click of a (heart) button, travellers can save their choices, ready to come back and review when they’re ready to book. The best part? Now being able to share your Skyscanner routes and hotels with friends or family, allowing for easier communication with your group before the trip. Skyscanner shares expert tips for group travellers this Eid Al Fitr:

1. Use a calendar app to nail down travel dates

2. Book together and travel under one booking to save hassle and money

3. Be flexible with your departure point to make it work for everyone

4. Use Skyscanner’s ‘Everywhere’ search to find the best deals

5. Shortlist your flight and hotel choices with Saved, and share with your group



As celebration vacations continue to gain popularity among UAE travellers, Skyscanner remains dedicated to providing innovative solutions that simplify the planning process, enabling groups to focus on creating cherished memories together.

