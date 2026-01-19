United Arab Emirates: Six Senses, the globally recognised hospitality brand known for its pioneering approach to wellbeing, sustainability and design-led experiences, will make its debut in the UAE with the opening of Six Senses The Palm, Dubai, scheduled for early Q3 2026.

Set on the quieter West Crescent of Palm Jumeirah, the 61-suite, boutique-scale, all- suite resort offers a more thoughtful expression of beachfront living. Open views stretch across the Arabian Gulf, The Palm and the Dubai skyline, while lush, landscaped gardens unfold into a series of mini jebels, meandering pathways and palm-fringed courtyards that lead gently to a private beach. The result is a genuine sense of retreat, balanced by close proximity to the city.

The resort’s LEED-certified architecture is expressed through organic forms, natural textures and biophilic materials, creating spaces that feel instinctively rooted in place and designed to foster a deeper connection with the surrounding environment.

Wellbeing sits at the heart of the Six Senses experience, combining science-backed wellness with time-honoured healing practices in a way that feels intuitive and accessible. A longevity centre, biohacking lounge, Alchemy Bar, and yoga and meditation studios form the foundation of the resort, complemented by daily rituals designed to support long-term vitality and balance.

Sustainability is approached as a lived experience rather than a statement. From responsible design and energy- and water-efficient systems to waste reduction initiatives and hands-on guest education through Earth Lab, the resort is designed to contribute meaningfully to Dubai’s sustainability ambitions while inviting guests to engage, learn and participate.

Dining is guided by the Eat with Six Senses philosophy, with a collection of venues celebrating seasonal produce, locally sourced ingredients where possible and mindful preparation. A zero-waste kitchen philosophy underpins each experience, positioning nourishment as an integral part of overall wellbeing.

Designed to welcome travellers, residents, couples and families alike, Six Senses The Palm is envisioned as a place of belonging. Social spaces encourage connection across generations, from restaurants and bars to pools, sports and games rooms, alongside thoughtfully curated programmes for younger explorers.

With sustainability embedded in the country’s long-term vision, including the Green Agenda 2030, the timing feels natural for the brand’s arrival in the UAE, aligned with its longstanding commitment to wellbeing, balance, and responsible development.

Six Senses The Palm, Dubai, is located approximately 35 minutes from Dubai International Airport (DXB) and 25 minutes from Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC). Private transfers can be arranged by land, sea or helicopter.

