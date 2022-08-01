Dubai, UAE: Omnix International today announced that Simran Bagga has been promoted to Vice President of Omnix Engineering and Foundation Technologies. In her new role, Simran will be responsible for accelerating the company’s growth and leading its innovative solutions ecosystem. With Bagga on board, Omnix International is doubling down on its growth strategies, regional investments and driving closer partner and customer engagements.

As a highly reputed and well-known regional business leader, Simran Bagga is responsible for strengthening relationships with technology partners and customers, building Omnix International’s solutions and services portfolio across multiple markets in the region. She also oversees the launch of new products and services through a streamlined process designed to help regional partners and customers thrive in today’s dynamic digital landscape.

A seasoned IT industry professional, with over 27 years of work experience in leading global technology companies such as HP, Compaq, IBM, Cambium Networks and Microsoft, Simran brings a wealth of channel business acumen and expertise to her role. Simran is enthusiastic about pushing boundaries and embracing change to challenge the status quo and bring in innovation.

“We are thrilled to have Simran lead the Omnix Engineering and Foundation Technologies team. She brings a deep understanding of the regional business and will be instrumental for our next stage of growth. Her experience and strategic skill set in the technology sector plays an integral role in cultivating new and long-lasting business relationships for Omnix as a company. This will further reinforce our commitment to offering the best digital transformation solutions to customers across the GCC region,” said Mr.Yaqoub Khwaja, Vice Chairman Omnix International.

Commenting on her new role, Simran Bagga added, “In a distributed digital work environment, partners and customers are seeking pioneering solutions and services that can empower them to focus on core business activities. I am excited to assist regional organizations accelerate their digital transformation journeys with Omnix International’s innovative offerings. My top priority is to drive closer customer engagements and technology partner collaborations to enhance Omnix International’s solutions and services offerings. I look forward to being an enabler and a key contributor to the company’s growth journey.”

Simran Bagga has an impeccable track record of leading global brands across dynamic markets in Asia Pacific, India, Middle East, Africa, and Turkey. She has received multiple coveted awards in recognition for her passion and commitment to the world of technology.

