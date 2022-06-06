Signature developers continues to demonstrate buyer confidence in the UAE by selling their last full floor of ultra lux, multi-million dollar penthouses at ‘ The Residences’ JLT, with more premium projects on the horizon.

Dubai: Following the unprecedented, big-ticket sale, of their award winning duplex for AED 50 Million in the heart of downtown Dubai, Signature Developers has once again established themselves as true purveyors of luxury in the country.

The acclaimed developers have just secured the sale of their final, full floor penthouse, at the striking, Residences JLT.

Conveniently located aloft the famed Taj hotel, The Residences occupy the upper-floors of the fascinating superstructure. Drawing in UHNW clientele through an unobstructed view of sprawling greens, state of the art security, exquisite furnishings, access to 5-star amenities, and 3.6 meter high floor to window ceilings.

The AED 36 Million spectacular penthouse itself is 11,200 sq ft and brimful of cutting edge home automation. With plush wall to wall decor, private elevator access, and a bespoke study, perfectly in line with the recent trend of working from home.

The sale marks an already pre-established confidence in the luxury property market. With no sign of slowing down, Signature Developers plans on capitalizing and redefining ‘luxury family living’ with a new development in the pipeline.

With a track record of successful high-rises in its portfolio, the developer is now shifting focus and expanding its luxury footprint by developing a limited number of bespoke villas in proximity to the golf course at Jumeirah Golf Estates that will feature unparalleled finishing and pristine views within a gated-community.

The project is slated for completion by Q3 2025, with more details being announced in due course.

ABOUT SIGNATURE DEVELOPERS LIMITED

Established and founded by the Regal Group and Lals Group, Signature Developers Limited is a pioneering Dubai-based development company. The company is inspired by both organisations’ philosophy of constant innovation and exceptional quality. Both groups are known in the region for their decades-long commitment to innovation, high quality, and service, while remaining rooted in their heritage. Combining their experience leading world-class organisations in retail, development, and technology, the partners have turned their focus to creating and achieving new benchmarks within the upper spectrum of the Dubai residential marketplace; resulting in the creation of two unique residential properties. Their properties showcase the timeless values with which they lead and create. They continue to garner new attention as Signature makes a name for itself as a leading developer of high-end residential projects in Dubai