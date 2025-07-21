China released regulations for the rental housing market on Monday, pledging stronger supervision and encouraging greater supply, according to state-run news agency Xinhua.

The regulations, which will take effect on September 15, lay out requirements for rental activities as well as operations of rental companies and brokerages.

The regulations also stipulate that local governments should step up supervision of the rental housing sector, requiring some to set up rent monitoring mechanisms.

(Reporting by Yukun Zhang and Ryan Woo Editing by David Goodman )