Sunteck Realty, one of India’s most disruptive luxury real estate developers, has announced its entry into the UAE with the launch of Sunteck International, headquartered in Dubai.

Marking a bold shift in how ultra-luxury real estate is introduced in the region, the Group unveiled the prime location for its inaugural Downtown Dubai development, one of the area’s most-awaited land parcels setting the stage for a new era of location-first, design-led luxury in the UAE.

Sunteck International will drive the Group’s global expansion strategy, built on two decades of pioneering design-led innovation, debt-free financial discipline, and a portfolio of over 50 million sq ft across Mumbai, one of Asia’s most demanding urban markets, said the company in a statement.

The flagship Downtown Dubai project, estimated at AED5 billion ($1.36 billion) gross development value (GDV) will introduce a contemporary design language shaped by craftsmanship, architectural innovation, and an uncompromising interpretation of ultra-luxury living.

At an exclusive reveal with a 1000-drones show, Sunteck International showcased the prime Downtown Dubai site, located just steps from the Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Mall.

By choosing to unveil the land-first, unlike the market norm where projects are showcased, Sunteck International intends to let the location speak for itself. This approach reflects the developer’s conviction that extraordinary locations deserve to be experienced in their purest form before design narratives are layered onto them.

In a market where launches typically centre around fully envisioned towers, elaborate masterplans, and rendered skylines, Sunteck International’s plot-first reveal stands apart.

It affirms the Group’s absolute confidence in the exclusivity and long-term value of the last available development opportunity in Downtown Dubai.

This moment aptly marks a milestone for the Mumbai real estate powerhouse as it begins its international journey in a city recognized globally for shaping the future of luxury living.

On the Dubai foray, Kamal Khetan, the Chairman & Managing Director of Sunteck Realty said: "Among the world’s greatest luxury capitals including New York, London, Miami and Singapore, Dubai stood out as the unequivocal choice for our international debut. Few cities have demonstrated such a decisive, sustained rise in luxury real estate."

"The investor-friendly policies, global connectivity, best-in-class infrastructure, tax-efficient environment and an unmatched concentration of ultra-high-net-worth residents have transformed Dubai into the world’s most future-ready luxury market," he added.

To bring this vision to life, Sunteck International has joined hands with MAS Development as its strategic development partner. In addition, it has also partnered with globally renowned firms such as HBA London for interior direction and JT+Partners for architectural strategy and design.

The project will also feature branded residences in collaboration with leading global hospitality brands, with further details to be announced in the coming weeks.

According to Khetan, the company plans to develop over AED15 billion ($4.1 billion) worth of projects in the country within the next three years, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the UAE.

Several multi-billion-dirham projects are currently under evaluation, with key announcements expected in H1 2026, he added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

