Sharjah – Khalid Al Kindi, General Manager of Sharjah Taxi, has announced exceptional operational results for 2024. The company transported over 7.4 million passengers throughout the year, averaging 20,200 passengers per day. These figures reflect the growing demand for Sharjah Taxi services, underscoring public confidence in the quality and reliability of its fleet, which is dedicated to providing a seamless and efficient transportation experience.

Al Kindi emphasized that Sharjah Taxi has introduced environmentally friendly hybrid vehicles powered by both fuel and electricity as part of a comprehensive strategy to reduce vehicle emissions and promote sustainable transportation. In line with its commitment to continuous development and service enhancement, Sharjah Taxi aims to convert 100% of its fleet to hybrid vehicles by 2027. This ambitious transition aligns with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to establish the emirate as a clean, sustainable, and eco-friendly city across all sectors.

Sharjah Taxi, a project under Sharjah Asset Management, operates a fleet of approximately 798 vehicles equipped with smart cameras and Intelligent Vehicle Dispatch (IVD) systems, enabling seamless communication with the central booking and dispatch center. This system efficiently connects passengers with available taxis, ensuring swift and reliable service. Additionally, the company’s dedicated Driver Training Center continuously enhances drivers’ skills to uphold the highest safety standards and improve customer satisfaction.

It is worth noting that Sharjah Taxi is a subsidiary of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.