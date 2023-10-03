Sharjah, UAE: Sharjah Sustainable City – the first sustainable master-planned residential community developed by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) in partnership with Diamond Developers, joined a global health campaign to raise awareness on breast cancer and partnered with Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) – a UAE-based non-profit organization, founded in 1999 under the directives and patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

As part of the collaboration, the city joined FOCP's Pink Caravan initiative and hosted a special program for community residents on 1 October 2023, which marked the beginning of Pink October, a month designated to global awareness about breast cancer. The program's main objective was to empower and equip both women and men in the community by providing them with essential information and resources to enhance their knowledge of cancer and promote early detection.

The program was well received and attended by several community residents. It included an informative session on early cancer detection and self-examination, and a mobile clinic was stationed in the city where women residents were offered complimentary medical examination and many women aged 40 and above received mammogram vouchers.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Yousif Ahmed Al-Mutawa, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Sustainable City, said: "We are on a mission to build a community where wellness and sustainability coexist seamlessly. Improving health and wellness stands as a cornerstone within the pillars of sustainability, and our partnership with FOCP aligns perfectly with our commitment as we support global and local efforts aimed at addressing pressing health and environmental challenges. In our journey to fostering an inspiring community, improving well-being, and empowering our residents to lead happy and healthy lives, we place significant emphasis on nurturing existing partnerships and forging new ones with key organizations and individuals. I'm personally delighted to see our city partnering with FOCP for this immensely important cause and hosting Pink Caravan at our city, which served as a great platform to raise awareness about breast cancer among community residents and beyond."

Aisha Al Mulla, Director of Friends of Cancer Patients, remarked: "It brings us immense pleasure to have Sharjah Sustainable City support our Pink Caravan initiative. Through this campaign, we aim to raise awareness about the importance of early breast cancer detection and prevention. Recognizing the profound impact of this disease on individuals and their families, it's vital that we intensify our collective efforts to minimize its fatality. At FOCP, our mission extends beyond supporting patients; we are dedicated to raising awareness about the crucial role of early detection. Since our inception in 1999, we've been committed to supporting cancer patients and their families in the UAE, providing a beacon of hope during their most challenging moments."

Breast cancer is one of the most widespread diseases that occurs in women in almost every country of the world. According to World Health Organization there were 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer and 685,000 deaths globally. As of the end of 2020, there were 7.8 million women alive who were diagnosed with breast cancer in the past 5 years, making it the world's most prevalent cancer. However, experts believe that women treated for early breast cancer are likely to become long-term survivors.

The event was part of city's ongoing commitment to transform itself into more than just a residential community. It has been at the forefront of sharing knowledge and building capacities through a series of community engagement initiatives, including educational workshops and events. Over the years, hundreds of residents and visitors have benefited from such programs tailored to promote sustainable and healthy living, thereby serving as a source of inspiration for other communities.

