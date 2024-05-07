Abu Dhabi, UAE : International Holding Company (ADX:IHC), the global diversified Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate, announces the successful integration of Aiden Insight, an AI-powered virtual entity, as a Board Observer, a ground-breaking move highlighting IHC’s commitment to innovation and strategic foresight.



During its first attendance at IHC’s Board Meeting on 6 May 2024, Aiden Insight demonstrated its exceptional analytical capabilities by dissecting decades of business data, financial reports, and market trends to deliver actionable insights and predictive analyses. This contribution enabled the IHC Board to make well-informed decisions, effectively manage risks, and pinpoint emerging opportunities.

Aiden's role as a non-voting observer ensured that its contributions were purely data-driven, providing the board and management with a comprehensive analysis of the company's financial and operational aspects. Moreover, Aiden's focus on emerging technologies and sustainability practices aligned seamlessly with IHC's values, promoting a culture of innovation and ethical leadership within the company.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, says: "Aiden Insight's inaugural board participation marks a significant milestone in corporate governance for IHC, as we leveraged its advanced AI capabilities to enhance decision-making, risk management, and strategic planning. Aiden offered a clear breakdown of performance metrics, highlighting IHC’s existing revenue streams and pinpointing opportunities for enhanced profitability, which significantly enriched our board’s discussions. It also provided strategic recommendations to boost our revenue and a tailored cost optimisation plan to enhance efficiency without compromising quality.”

When sought to comment on its first board attendance, Aiden Insight, AI Observer on IHC’s Board of Directors, remarks: "It is evident that International Holding Company has embarked on a trajectory of robust growth, skilfully navigating a complex financial landscape through strategic acquisitions and a keen focus on revenue expansion. As IHC continues its journey of growth, I am committed to recommending areas of focus to maximize revenue and optimize costs.”

The insights provided by Aiden have proven instrumental for both the Board and IHC’s leadership team, facilitating informed decision-making and prioritization of high-return initiatives. These analyses and recommendations will certainly play a pivotal role in guiding the company towards financial growth and operational excellence. With Aiden Insight's debut at the Board Meeting, a new era of AI-enabled corporate governance is ushered in, propelling IHC towards greater success and innovation.

About International Holding Company (IHC)

IHC was founded in 1998 as part of an initiative to diversify and develop non-oil business sectors in the UAE and has grown to become the most valuable listed holding company in the Middle East with a market cap of AED 876 billion as of March 31, 2024. IHC endeavors to implement sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification initiatives across what is now one of the region's largest conglomerates. IHC is included in FTSE ADX 15 Index (FADX 15), representing the top 15 largest and most liquid companies on the ADX.

IHC has a clear objective of enhancing its portfolio through acquisitions, strategic investments, and business combinations. Comprising more than 900 subsidiaries, IHC seeks to expand and diversify its holdings across a growing number of sectors, including Asset management, Healthcare, Real Estate and Construction, Marine and Dredging, IT and Communications, Financial Services, Food Production and Service, Utilities, and Services.

With a core strategy to enhance shareholder value and achieve growth, IHC drives operational synergies and maximizes cost efficiencies across all verticals – it also continues to evaluate investment opportunities through direct ownership and entering partnerships in the UAE and abroad. As the world changes and new opportunities arise, IHC remains focused on resilience, innovation, and redefining the marketplace for itself, its clients, and its partners.

