CrediMax, a leading Credit Card Issuer and Acquirer in the Kingdom of Bahrain, proudly announces its latest achievement as the first company in Bahrain to introduce Click to Pay via Mastercard Gateway, providing consumers with instant access to their preferred cards on every device.

Click to Pay offers a user-friendly interface that enables cardholders to effortlessly complete online purchases with a single click. By eliminating the requirement for manual password entry, shoppers can now enjoy a hassle-free checkout experience, saving valuable time and reducing the risk of errors. With Click to Pay, they can securely use their preferred payment cards across various devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktop computers.

"CrediMax is thrilled to be at the forefront of technological innovation by introducing Click to Pay to the market," said Mr. Ahmed A. Seyadi, Chief Executive Officer of CrediMax. "We understand some of the challenges cardholders face during the checkout process, and our goal is to provide them with a simple, secure, and efficient solution. Click to Pay not only streamlines the buying journey, but it also enhances conversion rates and ensures a higher number of approved transactions, benefiting customers and merchants alike."

“At Mastercard, we are committed to driving the development of the payments landscape in the MENA region in collaboration with key ecosystem players,” said Maria Medvedeva, Country Manager, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain at Mastercard. “We are delighted to strengthen our strategic partnership with CrediMax to bring a new seamless digital payment option, powered by advanced technology, to its customers in Bahrain.”

CrediMax has employed state-of-the-art security measures to safeguard customer information. Click to Pay utilizes the latest encryption and tokenization technologies, ensuring that sensitive payment data remains protected throughout the entire transaction process. With the highest standards of security in place, consumers can confidently make purchases online, knowing that their personal and financial information is safe.

