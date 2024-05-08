Russia and the Baltics lead the sector’s growth rates in the emirate with an increase of 36%, followed by the GCC countries at 17% and Australia and the Pacific at 15%.

Sharjah: The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) revealed a robust 11% increase in hotel guests numbers in 2023, with the emirate welcoming over 1.5 million guests. The sector’s sustainable growth was further underscored by a significant surge in guests from diverse regions: Russian and the Baltics led with a 36% increase, followed by the GCC countries at 17%, and Australia and the Pacific at 15%.

These latest developments were announced at a press conference held by SCTDA during the Arabian Travel Market (ATM 2024) in Dubai, solidifying the emirate’s stature as a global tourism hub. The Sharjah Pavilion hosted 27 entities from the public and private sectors, showcasing the emirate's comprehensive approach to developing its tourism sector, and spotlighting the latest sustainable tourism attractions and projects, including Kalba Hanging Gardens, Al Hafiya Lake, the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority’s (Shurooq) latest Mleiha National Park project, and SCTDA’s recently-announced project for the development and organisation of Al Badayer area, in partnership with the Economic Development Department and in coordination with a number of governmental entities in the emirate.

SCTDA highlighted that Sharjah continues to attract a growing number of Arab and international guests, supported by its extensive hospitality infrastructure that includes more than 100 hotel establishments providing more than 10,000 rooms. This capacity is set to increase as the emirate rolls out additional high-caliber tourism projects, ensuring readiness to accommodate anticipated increases in hotel guests numbers.

Data from the authority indicates a significant uptick in hotel guests from the GCC countries (excluding the UAE) in 2023, with nearly 250,000 guests visiting, marking a 17% increase from the previous year's 211,000 guests. Oman and Saudi Arabia were the leading sources of Gulf guests, with nearly 140,000 and 75,000 hotel guests, respectively, demonstrating Sharjah’s strengthening cultural and economic bonds with its regional neighbours.

​​​​Tangible and ongoing transformation in the tourism sector

Speaking on the 2023 tourism sector performance, His Excellency Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, said: “Sharjah undergoes significant and visible transformations in its tourism industry each year, reflecting the vision of the emirate's wise leadership. The data from 2023 highlights the rapid growth this vital sector is experiencing. Notably, tourism has played a crucial role in bolstering infrastructure, boosting the local economy, and generating new employment opportunities, thereby reinforcing its strategic contribution to the emirate's economic advancement.”

He added: “Sharjah has solidified its position as a global tourist hub, affirming its leading role in sustainable development, innovation, and technological advancement in the sector. We are committed to enhancing its tourism sector through a comprehensive, multi-faceted strategy. This involves building a cohesive tourism ecosystem in collaboration with various organisations and institutions, enhancing the effectiveness of the heritage, culture, and entertainment sectors, and leveraging natural resources to develop sustainable tourism facilities and projects. Technological innovation and sustainable development is at the heart of the emirate’s tourism strategy, spurring the creation of novel ideas that provide visitors with unique experiences. These concerted efforts are vital in developing a skilled national workforce to achieve the emirate’s ambitious developmental goals.”

The emirate's rich tourism offerings on display at ATM 2024

The Sharjah Pavilion at ATM 2024 showcased the emirate's diverse and rich tourism offerings. Visitors were taken on an interactive, technology-enabled journey, through the "MetaVerse," a world-exclusive to Sharjah, where they explored Sharjah's history, present, exceptional destinations, and prominent landmarks, all reflecting its cultural diversity and natural richness.

Visitors also enjoyed a virtual safari experience by the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) inside the ‘Sharjah Safari’ vehicle, exploring different habitats and wildlife. Sports enthusiasts experienced a kayak simulator that offered them a virtual sports experience courtesy of Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, which also showcased a Sharjah Formula 1 high-speed team boat. Classic car fans learned about vintage cars' history and the cultural heritage they carry through Sharjah Classic Cars Club. The club also allowed visitors to navigate through the corridors of its museum using augmented reality technology. Meanwhile, Sharjah Museums Authority provided virtual tours of Sharjah's museums.

