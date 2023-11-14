Sharjah: Sharjah Asset Management Company, the investment arm of the Sharjah government, participated in the largest economic delegation comprising government entities, private sector representatives, and entrepreneurs. The delegation, led by His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, the Minister of Economy, took part in the exhibition and forum for startups, 'COME UP 2023,' held in Korea. The event garnered significant attention from investors and entrepreneurs, aiming to explore new opportunities and enhance collaboration with Korean companies while exchanging experiences across various fields, particularly advanced technology.

The UAE delegation included the participation of 20 entities from both the government and private sectors, as well as accelerators and business incubators. Representing Sharjah Asset Management at the event was Omar Al Mulla, CEO of the Investment Sector at Sharjah Asset Management Company. During the event, he met with several participating delegations, discussing collaboration opportunities, strengthening economic relations, fostering cooperation, and exploring the potential for organizing and coordinating joint projects in the future. These initiatives aim to contribute to expanding and enhancing the company's investment network in South Korea.

Omar Al Mulla stated, "Our participation in the 'COME UP 2023' event is a significant opportunity to showcase the investment portfolio, sectors, and companies under the umbrella of Sharjah Asset Management. Additionally, it provides a platform to explore collaborative prospects with Korean entrepreneurs and companies across various sectors of mutual interest. This underscores the company's commitment to actively strengthening economic, investment, and commercial relations between the two countries.

During the forum, Al Mulla highlighted the efforts of the Emirate of Sharjah in providing a distinctive competitive environment for small and medium-sized projects. This positioning makes Sharjah a hub for entrepreneurs, contributing to advancing projects and businesses that aim to serve the emirate across various sectors. These efforts align with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. His vision is focused on supporting the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises, encouraging their expansion into new economic sectors, and promoting individuals with innovative ideas and successful pioneering projects. This commitment is a tangible expression of the ruler's dedication to fostering the development of creative ideas and successful entrepreneurial ventures.

The UAE pavilion, organized by the Ministry of Economy, attracted the attention of exhibition visitors and participants through its active representation of Emirati startups. These startups showcased their latest innovative projects, advanced technological solutions, and artificial intelligence techniques across various fields. This presence reflects the UAE's leading position as a global hub for small and medium-sized enterprises and entrepreneurship.

Introduction to Sharjah Asset Management:

Sharjah Asset Management is the investment arm of the Sharjah government, aiming to realise its vision of enhancing economic and social development. The company is dedicated to supporting and accelerating the wheel of sustainable economic growth in the emirate. This is achieved through partnerships with the public and private sectors, fostering investment, and promoting corporate social responsibility. Sharjah Asset Management seeks to optimise resources to meet the needs of the Sharjah community, ensuring their sustainable well-being.