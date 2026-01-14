Sharjah: Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, has announced the launch of its new strategy for 2026–2028, a landmark initiative that underscores the company's commitment to supporting economic and social development in the Emirate of Sharjah, and to strengthening its role as a key driver of sustainable growth and responsible investment.

The strategy was unveiled during a ceremony held at the company’s headquarters, attended by His Excellency Waleed Al Sayegh,GCEO, alongside the company’s leadership and all employees, underscoring the vital role of human capital in the successful implementation of the strategy and in reinforcing a collaborative institutional approach.

The new strategy is based on the company’s vision of establishing an innovative investment arm for the Government of Sharjah, combining a global model with a distinctly Emirati identity, aimed at promoting economic and social development in the Emirate. Its mission is to work in partnership with both the public and private sectors to encourage investment and enhance social responsibility, through the optimal use of resources, addressing the needs of the Sharjah community, and ensuring its long-term sustainable well-being.

On this occasion, His Excellency Waleed Al Sayegh stated: "Our new strategy stems from a firm conviction that our employees are the true drivers of achievement. Accordingly, this strategy has been designed to be fully implementable on the ground, placing our qualified human capital at the heart of delivering the desired outcomes in the coming phase. This will be achieved by fostering a supportive work environment, providing a comprehensive package of incentives and benefits, and linking rewards to performance, thereby reinforcing the alignment of our teams with the company’s long-term objectives."

He also emphasized:"The strategy for the period 2026–2028 is centred on maximising the financial value of the company’s assets, enhancing operational performance according to global best practices, and expanding effective strategic partnerships, alongside developing a flexible business model capable of adapting to future changes. This strategy has been formulated with a long-term vision that balances financial growth with economic and social impact, ensuring sustainable performance and strengthening the company’s competitiveness over the long term."

The new strategy aims to achieve a set of objectives designed to maximise the financial value of its investment portfolio, thereby supporting the sustainable economic growth of the Emirate. It also seeks to attain operational excellence by implementing pioneering management practices at global standards, and to build strategic partnerships grounded in transparency and aligned interests. Additionally, the strategy places special emphasis on creating an exceptional work environment that attracts and retains top talent, reflecting the firm belief in the pivotal role of human capital in achieving institutional success and building a promising future.

The strategy focuses on implementing a set of core initiatives aimed at enhancing profitability and operational efficiency, diversifying revenue streams, improving stakeholder satisfaction, and expanding the scope of presence and strategic partnerships both locally and internationally. It also seeks to develop innovative and enhanced services, and to build a trusted institutional entity with a strong reputation at both the local and global levels. Furthermore, the company aims to strengthen governance, compliance, and risk management, and to embed a corporate culture rooted in strategy, excellence, and innovation, supported by a motivated and productive workforce.

Over the next three years, Sharjah Asset Management will focus on achieving stronger financial returns, enhancing the growth of its investment portfolio, and ensuring sustainable occupancy rates across its various assets. The company will also prioritise budgetary discipline, thereby reinforcing the robustness and sustainability of its financial performance and supporting the Emirate’s developmental objectives.

About Sharjah Asset Management

Sharjah Asset Management is the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah. The company seeks to realise its vision of promoting economic and social development and supporting a sustainable economy in the Emirate, through partnerships with both the public and private sectors, encouraging investment, and enhancing social responsibility through the optimal use of resources. Its efforts aim to meet the needs of the Sharjah community and ensure its long-term well-being.