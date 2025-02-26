Sharjah, UAE: Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, announces the trial launch of the first city taxi booking service in the emirate, via Yango app, in exclusive partnership with Yango Group. This new service aims to advance the transportation sector in Sharjah, and provide safe, fast and convenient services to users.

H.E Waleed Al Sayegh, Group CEO, commented on the partnership, “The trial launch of the app reflects Sharjah Asset Management’s vision and long-term strategies, and furthers its projects and services which seek to achieve added value for the community. Inspired by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, we put our community first and focus on keeping pace with current developments and anticipate the future with a clear and ambitious vision.”

“We are dedicated to leveraging impactful partnerships to drive sustainable growth in the emirate through strategic investments and innovative projects that support economic diversification and growth,” added Al Sayedh. “The trial launch of this app reflects Sharjah Asset Management’s keenness to adopt technology-driven solutions to build a sustainable, connected, effective and future-ready transportation stem.”

Khalid Al Kindi, the General Manager of Sharjah Taxi, said, “We are pleased to announce the pilot launch of the first digital service for booking tax services in the Emirate of Sharjah via the Yango app. This is a major step in supporting the local economy of the Emirate and providing a seamless, hassle-free experience for Sharjah citizens and residents.”

“The trial phase of the launch includes 500 city taxis provided by Sharjah Taxi operating across the Emirate starting from February 25, 2025,” Stressing the importance of this initiative, Al Kindi said, “This move will benefit all parties. Users will be able to view the accurate details of their trip through the app and will be able to provide their comments and evaluate the vehicle and the driver at the same time. As for taxi drivers, the app will enable them to move based on direct requests from customers, therefore reducing random vehicle wanderings in crowded streets, decreasing pollution and the rate of vehicle breakdowns, which ultimately leads to longer operational life.”

Islam Abdul Karim, Regional Head of Yango Middle East, commented: “We are proud to collaborate with Sharjah Asset Management on this transformative initiative. At Yango, we approach our role in urban mobility with a deep sense of responsibility to drive meaningful change that improves the daily lives of residents. Our aim is that this service will become the foundation for future transportation in Sharjah, helping to create a more connected, accessible city.”

The Yango app, available for free on iOS and Android in multiple languages including Arabic and English, allows users to book taxis easily by setting their destination. With real-time geolocation, the app efficiently connects passengers to the nearest available vehicle, ensuring a quick and hassle-free experience.

-Ends-

Sharjah Taxi

Sharjah Taxi is one of the projects of Sharjah Asset Management Company, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, the company reshapes and enhances leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions. The mission is to bridge the gap between world-leading innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences.

For more information, please visit www.yango.com.