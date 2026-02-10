Sharjah: Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, and the Emirates Researchers Centre for Research and Studies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening academic, research, and applied collaboration between the two entities. The agreement seeks to consolidate institutional innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and strengthen the role of scientific research in serving the community and supporting sustainable development pathways. This partnership aligns with the shared vision of both institutions to expand knowledge-based cooperation and promote institutional integration.

The MoU was signed by Omar Al Mulla, CEO Investments Officer at Sharjah Asset Management, and Dr. Firas Habbal, Chairperson of the Emirates Researchers Centre and Vice-Chair of the Board of Trustees, in the presence of several executive leaders from both sides, at the Sharjah Asset Management headquarters in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Omar Al Mulla said: “This Memorandum reflects Sharjah Asset Management’s commitment to strengthening the scientific research ecosystem and consolidating knowledge-based partnerships that contribute to enhancing institutional performance, supporting innovation, and transforming knowledge into practical solutions with sustainable impact. Collaboration with the Emirates Researchers Centre for Research and Studies represents a qualitative addition to sustainable development pathways and helps build research capacities capable of supporting decision-makers and serving the community. This aligns with the Emirate of Sharjah’s vision to reinforce the knowledge-based economy, foster innovation, develop the research ecosystem, and support comprehensive and sustainable development pathways.”

Dr. Firas Habbal added: “This partnership represents a strategic framework to strengthen applied scientific research and knowledge exchange, and to empower researchers and academic staff. It contributes to producing high-quality knowledge that supports decision-makers and enhances the UAE’s competitiveness in research and scientific fields.”

The MoU aims to empower research and academic personnel, develop the skills of researchers and students, and launch scientific programmes and initiatives that have a positive impact on serving the community. It also seeks to implement joint research and applied projects according to agreed work plans between both parties, within a collaborative framework that aligns with the UAE’s vision to support scientific research and innovation, and contribute to enhancing the country’s research and scientific competitiveness.

This collaboration underscores the shared vision of both parties to strengthen cooperation in academic, research, scientific, and professional fields, promote knowledge and experience exchange, and consider scientific research as a fundamental driver of sustainable development. It also establishes an effective model for knowledge-based institutional partnerships, contributing to long-term impact at both national and institutional levels.

About Sharjah Asset Management

Sharjah Asset Management is the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah. It seeks to achieve its vision of enhancing economic and social development and supporting a sustainable economy in the Emirate through partnerships with the public and private sectors, promoting investment, and advancing corporate social responsibility. The company focuses on the optimal use of resources to meet the needs of Sharjah’s community and ensure sustainable well-being.