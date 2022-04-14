Dubai, UAE: SHAREit Group, a global technology company, is connecting more and more users to various cryptocurrency wallets and exchanges in the Middle East. According to a report published by TripleA, Saudi citizens are ranked third in the Arab world in terms of owning cryptocurrencies with a total of 453,000 Saudis who own this type of digital currency. Egypt ranked first in the Arab world with about 1.8 million cryptocurrency owners whilst Morocco ranked second with 878,000 owners.[1]

In a recent keynote speech at the Crypto Dubai Expo, SHAREit Director for Global Partnerships Lisa Dominguez shared that UAE, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia are among the top countries with SHAREit users that are also active users of cryptocurrency wallets and exchanges.

SHAREit is a strong growth channel for crypto apps. It currently works with around 30 crypto apps to enhance user acquisition – driving around two million new users to crypto apps each month.

Behind this platform is the SHAREit group, whose diversified suite of applications has been installed by nearly 2.4 billion users worldwide, including its core app SHAREit. SHAREit has been lauded as the Top 10 most downloaded app of all time globally on Google Play and houses the world’s largest peer-to-peer (P2P) file-sharing ecosystem. Currently, SHAREit’s reach spans 150+ countries and is available in 45 languages.

Increasing demand for P2E games and NFTs

As the pandemic prompted the shift to virtual economies, many people have been forced to grapple with the uncertainty of keeping their jobs. Emerging technologies such as blockchain offered an alternative way of earning income amidst the lockdowns, particularly through gaming. With the play-to-earn (P2E) economy came the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which grant users personal ownership of their digital assets and can then be traded for cryptocurrency or cash with other players.

In her keynote, Dominguez also shared the different ways crypto companies can use SHAREit as a growth channel to drive user acquisition and build community. This can be done across user acquisition, awareness, and remarketing solutions. Through its unique audience targeting and app recommendation solutions, SHAREit is also able to drive existing users of crypto apps to become new players of P2E games.

Catapulting SHAREit’s mobile app growth through crypto marketing

With over 700 brand partners across the globe, 30 of which are crypto platforms, SHAREit has managed to earn the trust of some of the biggest names including Bybit, Nexo and Crypto.com.

As Google’s first app channel partner, Dominguez mentioned that SHAREit drives growth and engagement through connectivity and is also the 3rd largest mobile publisher globally in the finance investments category as per the recent AppsFlyer Performance index – a testament to not only the scale but also the quality of users that SHAREit can drive.

“SHAREit’s solutions connect crypto apps to millions of new users each month, many of whom convert to high LTV users for these apps. We also see that a significant number of our users sit in the top markets for crypto adoption worldwide,” shares Dominguez.

SHAREit drives new user acquisition through different executions made possible through the app - including app recommendations & banner ad placements.

“There’s a lot of opportunity for up-and-coming crypto ventures - from mobile & decentralized apps to Tokens, NFTs, and P2E games - to tap into the potential of SHAREit’s 2 billion global users. In emerging industries like cryptocurrency, new product discovery begins with peer-to-peer recommendations, and P2P marketing has always been one of SHAREit’s strongest points,” adds Dominguez.

