Riyadh: Yesterday night, the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) concluded the SFA Expo the most significant and first-of-its-kind fitness and health exhibition hosted in the Kingdom at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Convention Center, in the presence of HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, President of the Saudi Sports for All Federation, Khalid Abdullah Albaker, CEO of Quality of Life, Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini, Managing Director, the Saudi Sports for All Federation, and Kholoud Al Junaibi, Secretary-General of UAE Sports for All Federation,

The exhibition included a diverse range of sessions and workshops delivered by more than 90 speakers and trainers specialized in a wide selection of sports; in addition, many experts from around the world attended the exhibition to build relationships and invest in the promising Saudi market.

The exhibition area was more than 10,000 SQM, divided into six interactive areas focused on communication, knowledge sharing, learning about modern innovations, and practicing sports with challenge and competition.

The exhibition attracted to the meeting hall (B2B) many international and local companies to highlight the investment role in the sports sector in the Kingdom and to discuss promising opportunities to make the Kingdom a competitive sports destination.

An honorary ceremony was held during the event, where four prizes were distributed to four groups. The awards, organized by SFA, rewarded several community groups across various categories for advancing the Saudi sports industry and regional sports culture. The Community Sports Group Awards categories are as follows: “Most Active Community Sports Group on the SFA app,”; “Most unique event idea,”; “Most effective sustainable and community service initiative,”; and “Most active university Group Male/female.”

Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini, Managing Director of Saudi Sports for All Federation, said: “We are very pleased to have hosted SFA Expo. As the largest and first-of-its-kind fitness and health exhibition in Saudi Arabia, the exhibition will help to raise the Kingdom’s profile on the global stage as a world-class sports hub. Crucially, it will shine an even brighter spotlight on the importance of sport and physical activity to the economy and society, encouraging more people and families to lead healthy, active lifestyles.”

The exhibition allowed visitors to interact with leading global and regional brands in the sports and fitness sector, attend panel discussions and workshops, and view and participate in competitions that added more excitement and fun to the event. It also provided professionals, athletes, trainers, and fitness enthusiasts worldwide with an appropriate platform to discuss challenges in the sports field.

With the support of leading bodies such as the Ministry of Sport, Ministry of Investment, Saudi Business Center, and Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the event was launched to contribute to the growth and development of the Saudi sports industry, bolster local sports infrastructure, and transform regional community sports.

SFA Expo was supported by leading event sponsors such as Invest Saudi, Delta Fitness, Riyad Bank, and Al Arabiya and official event supporters such as Salonpas, Saudi 360, and Get More Vits.

About the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA)

The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA), a proactive community sport and wellness organization founded to promote a healthy lifestyle in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aims to provide access to opportunities for all members of society to practice physical activity.

Partnering with government organizations, sports delivery bodies, sports federations, and the wider public and private sector to achieve its goals, the SFA focuses on increasing physical activity and health and wellness metrics nationwide. Increasing physical activity is performed by advancing four strategic priorities: education; community and volunteering; fitness and well-being; and campaigns and promotion. It designs and deploys recreational sports programs tailored for women, men, youth, older people, and persons with disabilities across Saudi Arabia.