Doha, Qatar: The International Padel Federation (FIP) and the Qatar Tennis Federation (QTF) yesterday announced that the iconic Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex in Doha, Qatar, will host the 17th edition of the FIP World Padel Championships from October 28 to November 2, 2024.

The flagship FIP biennial event will see 16 national teams across both the men’s and women’s categories have the opportunity to participate in the pinnacle national team padel tournament in Doha later this year.

Qatar was selected to host this year’s tournament based on a range of leading criteria, including but not limited to the world-class quality of the sporting facilities, the player conditions and support, major events delivery experience, security, financial surety, geographic location and sporting heritage.

The popularity of padel in Qatar has also sky-rocketed in recent years, thanks to QTF’s leadership and local activations, and the passionate local fan base is another advantage of this host location.

The 17th FIP World Padel Championships will have a prize pool of €500,000, to be equally distributed between men and women to all countries qualified for the final stage.

Completing the series of World Championships in padel, the FIP World Padel Championships follows on from the FIP Seniors World Padel Championships in La Nucía, Alicante, in April this year; and the FIP Juniors World Padel Championships in Asunción last year.

The last edition of the FIP World Padel Championships took place in 2022 in Dubai and saw Argentina winning the men’s tournament while Spain triumphed in the women’s category.

International Padel Federation President Luigi Carraro said: “We are delighted to finalise the venue for the 2024 FIP World Padel Championships. Doha is a special home for padel – the Qatar Tennis Federation has played an integral role in repeatedly delivering unparalleled international padel tournaments; and we look forward to players and fans enjoying the fantastic hospitality and conditions during the most important tournament in our 2024 calendar. The 2024 FIP World Padel Championships will showcase the most talented athletes in the world and we cannot wait to deliver another historic edition of the tournament later this year.”

Qatar Tennis Federation President Nasser Al Khelaifi said, “We are delighted to host the FIP World Padel Championships 2024 in Qatar at our world class facilities in the Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex in Doha. Qatar has an exceptional track record of delivering fantastic major sporting events based on the highest standards, and where the conditions for players and fans are second-to-none. We look forward to partnering with the International Padel Federation to deliver this pinnacle tournament, and continuing to support FIP’s mission to drive the growth and development of padel worldwide.”

The FIP World Padel Championships returns to Doha three years after the extraordinary success of the 2021 edition.

In 2021, a total of 16 female teams and 16 male teams from 19 countries competed, with Spain triumphing in both the men’s and women’s team competitions and Argentina taking home a silver medal in both categories.

