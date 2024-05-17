HANOI — The Saudi national taekwondo team made history on Thursday by securing their first-ever gold medals at the 26th Asian Championships held in the Tien Son Sports Palace in Da Nang, Vietnam.



Donia Abutaleb clinched the first gold in the women's 53 kg category, overcoming competitors from India, the Philippines, and Chinese Taipei, before triumphing over a Thai opponent in the final match. This victory marks the first gold medal for Saudi women in the history of the Asian Taekwondo Championships.



Riyadh Al-Zafeeri added to the Kingdom’s joy by winning the second gold in the men's 54 kg category. His journey included victories over athletes from Japan, Thailand, and South Korea, culminating in an exciting final where he defeated his Pakistani rival by two rounds to one.



Brigadier Shaddad Al-Amri, head of the Saudi Taekwondo Federation and the delegation, expressed pride in these historic achievements, highlighting them as the first instances of gold medals for Saudi athletes in the sport, both for men and women.



He attributed this success to divine support and the unlimited backing from Saudi leadership, particularly noting the ongoing support from Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and his deputy, Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).